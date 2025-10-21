Atlanta Falcons A quick look at Tua Tagovailoa and the 1-6 Miami Dolphins The struggling Dolphins are set to face the Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday in Atlanta. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (center) passes against the Cleveland Browns in the first half of an NFL game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The vultures are starting to fly around Miami coach Mike McDaniel, who has the team off to a poor start this season. The struggling Dolphins (1-6) are set to face the Falcons (3-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Dolphins have lost their past three games, including a 31-6 loss to the Browns on Sunday. RELATED Here’s an injury update on the Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. and Divine Deablo Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is having a mediocre season. He and Raiders quarterback Geno Smith are tied for the NFL lead with 10 interceptions. Miami media members wanted to know if he would remain the starter or if it was time for rookie Quinn Ewers to get some action. “Yeah, he’s going to take the (first-team) snaps this week and he’s going to be our starter this week,” McDaniel told them Monday. “My expectation is that we don’t throw 10 picks.”

Tagovailoa has completed 139 of 205 passes (67.8%) for 1,313 yards, 11 touchdowns and the 10 picks. His passer rating is 82.8.

McDaniel was on the Falcons coaching staff under Dan Quinn from 2015-16. He left with Kyle Shanahan to join his staff in San Francisco. The Dolphins hired him in 2022 as the head coach, and he was considered a nice fit for Tagovailoa with his play-calling ability. The Dolphins went to the playoffs in 2022 with a 9-8 record and in 2023 with an 11-6 mark. They lost in the wild-card round both seasons. Last year, the Dolphins went 8-9 and things have gone woefully wrong in 2025. The Dolphins are playing without wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who suffered a season-ending knee injury Sept. 29 and is on injured reserve. Tight end Darren Waller, a former North Cobb High and Georgia Tech standout, was coaxed out of retirement. He leads the team with four touchdown receptions, but suffered a pectoral injury in the loss to the Browns.

“It was soft tissue,” McDaniel said. “It’s a situation that probably it would be living in hope to see him in the upcoming next weeks’ games, but he’ll be diligent. This means a lot to him, but that’s kind of where I’m at with it right now with the information I have.” The Dolphins still have Jaylen Waddle, who has 30 catches for 405 yards and three touchdowns. After their defensive showing Sunday against the 49ers and running back Christian McCaffrey, the Falcons can expect a steady dose of Miami running back De’Von Achane. RELATED 5 things we learned from the Falcons’ loss to the 49ers The Dolphins lean on Achane running and passing. He has 89 carries for 472 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 32 catches for 211 yards and three touchdowns. The Dolphins’ only victory was 27-21 over the Jets on Sept. 29.

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks led the Dolphins with nine tackles against the Browns. Linebacker Tyrel Dodson finished with eight tackles and had his third sack of the season. Bradley Chubb, the former Hillgrove High and N.C. State standout, leads the Dolphins in sacks with four. There is open speculation about McDaniel losing his job. “You’ve got to focus on winning a game,” McDaniel said. “As far as talking to (owner) Mr. (Stephen) Ross, I talked to him right after the game and we talked about the game. There was a lot to talk about within that particular game, that outing. “Definitely didn’t see it playing out that way, so we talked about that. … I can’t speak on all of the speculative things that aren’t real as far as we’re operating, we have a lot of things to focus on and none of which is speculating on speculation.”