Ga. HS Football Hall of Fame inducts Smart, Newton, Frazier, others Saturday

The most famous inductee, at least in Georgia, is Kirby Smart, the Georgia football coach. Playing in 1993 for his dad, Sonny Smart, Kirby was the best player on a Bainbridge team that reached the Class 4A (highest class) semifinals and won Region 1 in that region’s glory days. Bainbridge beat Valdosta, Colquitt County and Lowndes, teams that won state titles that decade. Smart had eight interceptions in his senior and junior seasons. Smart twice made All-SEC at Georgia as a safety and made NFL training camps before moving on to coaching in 1999.

The Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame will induct its 2025 class of 33 players on Saturday night at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. Here are few tidbits about the class, the hall of fame’s fourth.

Cam Newton: Heisman in the Hall

Or is Cam Newton the most famous? He’s a former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL MVP. Newton’s induction will give the Hall of Fame four Heisman winners. The others are Herschel Walker (Johnson County), Charlie Ward (Thomas County Central) and George Rogers (Duluth). Newton wasn’t an original inductee because the Hall of Fame requires that players be retired from football before making the ballot. Newton is still not technically retired, but his final NFL game was in 2021. Playing quarterback for Westlake, Newton was a GACA all-state player in 2005 and 2006. He was the 2010 Heisman winner at Auburn and the 2015 NFL MVP with the Carolina Panthers.

Walt Frazier: two-sport pioneer

Then there's Walt Frazier. From a national and historical standpoint, he's the most famous. Frazier, 80, is a two-time NBA champion, a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the NBA's 75-player 75th Anniversary Team selected in 2021. In 1963, Frazier was the best Black quarterback in Atlanta, playing for Howard High, now a middle school. Frazier's Howard teams were 8-1 and 7-2-1 in his junior and senior seasons. The Atlanta World newspaper reported Frazier planned to sign to play football at Indiana, but he later said he chose basketball because he saw no Black quarterbacks in the NFL or AFL. Frazier still does TV broadcasts for the New York Knicks. He is unable to attend Saturday night but is sending a taped message.

Sharpe Brothers in the Hall

As a 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee in Canton, Ohio, Sterling Sharpe is an automatic inductee into this year’s Hall of Fame. Sharpe played quarterback and most every other position at Glennville High in the 1980s, then starred at South Carolina and with the Green Bay Packers. Sharpe joins brother Shannon Sharpe in the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame. They are among four pairs of brothers in the hall. The others are David and Tracy Rocker (Fulton), Jon and Matt Stinchcomb (Parkview) and Terrence and Robert Edwards (Washington County). Robert Edwards is a 2025 inductee.

Barton and Wallace: Super Bowl champions x3

Dunwoody’s Harris Barton and Chamblee’s Steve Wallace were DeKalb County linemen whose senior seasons were 1981. Both were good prospects (Barton went to North Carolina, Wallace to Auburn), though still underrated as high school players. The two went on to become the starting tackles and Pro Bowl players during the San Francisco 49ers’ NFL dynasty of the 1980s and 1990s, each winning three Super Bowls. Their high school alma maters are playing each other Friday night in the Georgia Football Hall of Fame Game at North DeKalb Stadium, and Wallace and Barton will be there. Peachtree Sports Network is televising and will have live interviews of Wallace, Barton and several other inductees expected to attend.