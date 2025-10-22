Ga. HS Football Hall of Fame inducts Smart, Newton, Frazier, others Saturday

The Hall of Fame will recognize teams for the first time, and the inaugural choices are 1971 Valdosta and 1976 Warner Robins. Valdosta’s quarterback, Stan Bounds, will be inducted this year, joining teammate Stan Rome, his favorite wide receiver, who was inducted in 2022. Also in this player class will be former Grady High and Georgia Tech lineman Jack Rudolph, who was Valdosta’s defensive coordinator that year and many others. Warner Robins featured James Brooks and Ron Simmons, who were inducted in 2022. Valdosta’s average score was 48-11. Warner Robins’ was 47-7. Both teams were National Sports News Service national champions. As a matter of trivia, the 1971 runner-up to Valdosta was T.C. Williams, made famous in the movie “Remember the Titans.”
College football fans in the state might find many of the inductees familiar as 17 of the 33 played at Georgia or Georgia Tech. The former Bulldogs are Nash, Roberts, Edwards, Smart, Paul Gilbert, Lindsay Scott, Freddie Gilbert, Knox Culpepper, Curt McGill and Isaiah Crowell. Former Yellow Jackets are Thomason, Rudolph, Kim King, Reggie Wilkes, Coleman Rudolph, Keith Brooking and Josh Nesbitt.
E Tom Nash, Washington-Wilkes (1922)
FB Johnny “Stumpy” Thomason, Tech (1924)
RB Jack “The Ripper” Roberts, Albany (1927)
E Jack Rudolph, Grady (1954)
RB Jimmy Burson, LaGrange (1958)
WR/DB Frank Pitts, Archer (1960)
QB Kim King, Brown (1962)
QB Walt Frazier, Howard (1962)
QB Paul Gilbert, Athens (1965)
WR Danny Buggs, Avondale (1970)
QB Stan Bounds, Valdosta (1971)
DE Reggie Wilkes, Southwest Atlanta (1973)
LB Chip Banks, Laney (1977)
WR Lindsay Scott, Wayne County (1977)
WR Willie Gault, Griffin (1978)
DL Freddie Gilbert, Griffin (1979)
LB/RB Knox Culpepper, Lovett (1980)
L Harris Barton, Dunwoody (1981)
L Steve Wallace, Chamblee (1981)
WR Sterling Sharpe, Glennville (1982)
P Chris Gardocki, Redan (1987)
LB/DL Coleman Rudolph, Valdosta (1988)
RB Robert Toomer, Worth County (1991)
RB/DB Robert Edwards, Washington County (1992)
LB Keith Brooking, East Coweta (1993)
DB Kirby Smart, Bainbridge (1993)
L Curt McGill, Brookwood (1996)
QB Fabian Walker, Americus (1998)
DB Carlos Rogers, Butler (1999)
QB Josh Nesbitt, Greene County (2006)
QB Cam Newton, Westlake (2006);
DB/RB Greg Reid, Lowndes (2008)
RB Isaiah Crowell, Carver-Columbus (2010)
