Atlanta United A fun list of Atlanta United managerial candidates A former manager? One with ‘crazy ideas’? The search is open and on. U.S. head soccer coach Jurgen Klinsmann watches his players warm up prior to start of an international friendly soccer match against Peru, Friday, Sept. 4, 2015, at RFK Stadium in Washington. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Atlanta United’s search for its sixth manager started with Sunday’s firing of Ronny Deila. Atlanta United’s search for its sixth manager started with Sunday’s firing of Ronny Deila. President Garth Lagerwey, in the statement about the firing, said the search will be global.

“Ultimately, we owe our fans a much better on-field product, and it is our unwavering commitment to provide that to this community as soon as possible,” Lagerwey said in the statement. Gerardo Martino, Atlanta United’s first manager, is interested. Gerardo Martino, Atlanta United’s first manager, is interested. The next manager will join a fraternity that includes Martino, Frank de Boer, Gabriel Heinze, Gonzalo Pineda and Deila. Atlanta United would prefer to move quickly so that the next manager can review the roster and work with the front office on making decisions about contract options on current players and adding new ones when the January transfer window opens.

Here is a speculative short list of candidates, listed in alphabetical order, that Atlanta United could consider.

Rafael Benitez If the search is global, and the ambition is as high as owner Arthur Blank wrote in his letter to supporters last week, then hiring a manager who has won the UEFA Champions League is almost as good as it gets. If the search is global, and the ambition is as high as owner Arthur Blank wrote in his letter to supporters last week, then hiring a manager who has won the UEFA Champions League is almost as good as it gets. Benitez may be on the verge of leading a club in Greece, though. Pros: Immense experience; would command the players’ respect; tactically great. Cons: Has never worked in MLS. Pros: Immense experience; would command the players’ respect; tactically great. Cons: Has never worked in MLS. Jim Curtin Spent 10 years turning the Union into one of MLS’ most consistent franchises before he was fired after the 2024 season. Pros: Knows MLS, knows the Atlanta market. Cons: Probably wouldn’t be embraced by Atlanta United’s supporters because he once made a disparaging comment about them; Atlanta United needs to win now, and Curtin seems more like a franchise builder. Pros: Knows MLS, knows the Atlanta market. Cons: Probably wouldn’t be embraced by Atlanta United’s supporters because he once made a disparaging comment about them; Atlanta United needs to win now, and Curtin seems more like a franchise builder.

Jurgen Klinsmann Look, some ideas are crazier than others and hiring Klinsmann would be considered a crazy idea because Klinsmann, as evidenced from his time leading the U.S. men’s national team, is full of crazy ideas. Pros: Knows MLS from his time living in the U.S.; would bring attention to the club. Cons: Flaky history with teams he has managed; might be a little too out there. Pros: Knows MLS from his time living in the U.S.; would bring attention to the club. Cons: Flaky history with teams he has managed; might be a little too out there. Gerardo Martino The biggest question in possibly bringing back Martino would be if he would want to risk possibly hurting his legacy at the club. Pros: Knows the club, market and MLS; would command the locker room; tactically great. Cons: Doesn’t stay at any job too long, but what manager does? Pros: Knows the club, market and MLS; would command the locker room; tactically great. Cons: Doesn’t stay at any job too long, but what manager does? Wilfried Nancy The Columbus Crew manager is considered the best manager in MLS because of his tactical acumen and trophies won, including last year’s MLS Cup.