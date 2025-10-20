Five big home games to watch in the first month

Atlanta Hawks forward/center Kristaps Porziņģis celebrates with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker during a preseason game at State Farm Arena, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

While they view every game as important, they’ll look to take advantage of the energy fans will bring to State Farm Arena. Fans can expect contests at home to include some tough matchups against teams national experts view as contenders.

Here are five big home games to watch during the Hawks’ first month of the season.

Oct. 25 vs. Thunder: The Hawks have a tough schedule to open the season. In just their first three games, they face the Magic on the road before turning around to host the defending champs at State Farm Arena.

The Thunder swept the Hawks last season. But with the new-look roster, they stack up against them a little better.

But this matchup includes some micro-storylines, including cousins Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander battling it out. It also features brothers Keaton and Cason Wallace matching up.