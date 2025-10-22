Former Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki reportedly hired as Angels manager

Kurt Suzuki — pictured during a news conference with the Braves during the 2018 NL Division Series — is reportedly the new manager of the Los Angeles Angels after spending his postretirement career with the club as a special assistant to the general manager. (Curtis Compton/AJC 2018)

42-year-old, who played in Atlanta in 2017-18, takes over for former Braves third base coach Ron Washington.

The Angels have hired Kurt Suzuki as their next manager, per multiple reports. Suzuki, 42, played for the Braves in 2017-18 and replaces former Braves third base coach Ron Washington, whom the Angels (72-90) dismissed following the season.

Suzuki was a valuable presence as the Braves emerged from a rebuild into a club bustling with young talent. He shared catching duties with Tyler Flowers during his two seasons in Atlanta. The Braves leaped from 72 to 90 victories from 2017 to 2018.

Suzuki hit .276/.341/.485 with 31 homers, 27 doubles and 100 RBIs over 186 games with the Braves. He enjoyed somewhat of an offensive renaissance during his tenure; he certainly had a reputation for toughness, getting hit by 26 pitches in two seasons.

The Braves let Suzuki walk in free agency during the 2018 offseason. He joined the Nationals on a two-year pact and finished his career with two seasons in Anaheim. He also played for the A’s and Twins. Suzuki had different stints with Oakland and Washington over his 16-year career.