Playoffs? Check out the AJC staff predictions on the Hawks’ season

Michael Cunningham, columnist: With the new additions, they are no worse than the fourth-best team in the Eastern Conference.

Michael Cunningham, columnist: With the new additions, they are no worse than the fourth-best team in the Eastern Conference.

They’ll win 49 games — and even more, with some good injury luck.

Finally, they’ll get out of playoff purgatory and get into the playoffs, where they’ll lose in the East finals to the Knicks.

Ken Sugiura, columnist: It certainly looks like the roster is deeper and better. Kristaps Porzingis is the best big man who Trae Young has had as a teammate and seems like an ideal pick-and-pop pair; he just has to stay healthy.

The core of Young, Porzingis, Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher and Onyeka Okongwu should be competitive, especially in a weakened Eastern Conference. Let’s go with 47 wins, which would be a seven-win improvement from last year. That gets them out of the Play-In Tournament and into the actual bracket. I think they can make it into the second round.

Rod Beard, senior editor, pro sports: My first thought was the iconic meme with former Colts coach Jim Mora questioning, “Playoffs!?!??” But that’s where we are with the Hawks now. They’ve revamped and upgraded the roster enough that the question isn’t whether they’ll make the playoffs; rather, it’s “how far in the playoffs?”

The roster has a good balance of still-developing young talent and skilled veterans, and that will lead to some bumps along the way as they jell. But their depth and the additions of Porzingis, Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard, plus the return of Johnson, will make this look like a much different team than seasons past.

Ken Sugiura, columnist: It certainly looks like the roster is deeper and better. Kristaps Porzingis is the best big man who Trae Young has had as a teammate and seems like an ideal pick-and-pop pair; he just has to stay healthy.

The core of Young, Porzingis, Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher and Onyeka Okongwu should be competitive, especially in a weakened Eastern Conference. Let’s go with 47 wins, which would be a seven-win improvement from last year. That gets them out of the Play-In Tournament and into the actual bracket. I think they can make it into the second round.

Rod Beard, senior editor, pro sports: My first thought was the iconic meme with former Colts coach Jim Mora questioning, “Playoffs!?!??” But that’s where we are with the Hawks now. They’ve revamped and upgraded the roster enough that the question isn’t whether they’ll make the playoffs; rather, it’s “how far in the playoffs?”