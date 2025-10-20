Atlanta Falcons Falcons and mediocrity are in a monogamous relationship Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris speaks in the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelley L Cox)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Sometimes, asking the Falcons to escape mediocrity feels like asking a projectile to escape the force of gravity, like hoping a moth will resist a flame. Six days after a hope-inspiring win over a Super Bowl contender, the Falcons who’ve made missing the playoffs their own art form reappeared Sunday night, assuring a national-television audience that being a completely average football team remains their calling card.

They did it with mental errors like having 12 men on the field on one play to gift the San Francisco 49ers a first down and then, three plays later, a mere 10 on one of the biggest plays of the game. Being committed to stopping All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, and then allowing him to get open in space, make gashing runs up the middle and gain a total of 201 yards from scrimmage with two touchdowns. For the third game in a row, failing to effectively manage a possession at the end of the first half, flushing a shot at a potential field goal. Making the dubious decision, on a critical fourth-and-1, to eschew a sneak or run up the middle with pile-moving running back Tyler Allgeier and instead throw to the perimeter, a call that was foiled and led directly to the 49ers’ game-winning drive.

Against a depleted opponent without its starting quarterback and two All-Pro defenders, squandering the opportunity to secure a conference win and move to 4-2.

Giving a fan base that desperately wants to believe in this team more reason for doubt. The Falcons’ 20-10 loss to the 49ers Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium doesn’t mean the sky is falling. They’re 3-3 after a fairly rigorous six-game opening stretch. The remaining schedule will give the Falcons a chance to end their seven-year playoff drought. But you can probably take any thoughts you had about the Falcons’ modest two-game winning streak being evidence that they were about to lift off and dispose of them in the nearest trash receptacle. To whatever degree the first six games is a guide, if coach Raheem Morris’ team makes the playoffs, it’ll do so by the skin of its teeth. This doesn’t appear to be a team that can play with the sort of consistency and discipline necessary to win with regularity. Their 3-3 record is wholly appropriate. The same defense that took the field Sunday ranked first in the NFL allowed a team that hadn’t run for more than 83 rushing yards since the first game of the season to amass 174 on the ground, many of them right through the heart of the defense.

“Already, we know things that we could have done better,” linebacker Kaeden Ellis said of the defense’s effort against McCaffrey. “And we’ll watch the film and see more. You’ve also got to give credit where credit’s due.” For what it’s worth, Morris recognized the mistakes his team made in Levi’s Stadium. “Some missed opportunities out there,” he said. “We have to do a better job coaching, we have to do a better job playing. Ultimately, those things fall on us, and we’ll get them fixed.” He took responsibility for the defense playing with 10 men on a third-and-13 in the fourth quarter that the 49ers converted to extend a drive that resulted in the touchdown that put them up 20-10 with 2:26 left in the game. With a third-down stop, the 49ers likely would have settled for a field goal and a 16-10 lead that would have kept the Falcons in the game. But with the 49ers on a power play, the Falcons had no such fortune. Quarterback Mac Jones found McCaffrey – who else? – for a 17-yard gain to the Falcons 4-yard line. If you didn’t see the game, you’ll never guess who scored on the next play.

“(Playing 10 men) is absolutely embarrassing and it’s my fault, and I’ll get it fixed,” Morris said. He said he completely supported the fourth-and-1 pass to Drake London, which was broken up. “Anytime you get a chance to throw one of your best players, you feel really good about it,” he said. Beat Minnesota with contributions from offense, defense and special teams and then lose to Carolina in one of the worst performances in franchise history. Give the Buffalo Bills and reigning MVP Josh Allen a thrashing and then fail to give yourself a chance to snag a road win against an injury-ridden conference opponent.