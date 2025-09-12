Clemson at Georgia Tech football updates: Follow along for the latest

The reigning ACC champion Tigers (1-1) come to Atlanta having lost their opener at home to LSU and beaten Troy in Clemson, South Carolina. Clemson has defeated Tech in nine consective games dating to 2014.

Georgia Tech faces No. 12 Clemson at noon Saturday in the ACC opener for both teams. Tech is asking fans to wear white for the game at Bobby Dodd Stadium, where the Yellow Jackets have won six consecutive games.

“I’m expecting them to come in here and have zero issues getting rolling. We’re expecting an extremely hard-fought game,” Tech coach Brent Key told the “Gramlich & Mac Lain” podcast. “My goodness, they’re 1-1 and got beat on the last play by a very good football team. It’s gonna be a heckuva challenge for us, it really is.”

Tech (2-0) is looking to move to 3-0 for the first time since 2016, thanks to a win at Colorado and a rout of Gardner-Webb, respectively.

