Clemson at Georgia Tech football updates: Follow along for the latest

No. 12 Clemson comes to Bobby Dodd Stadium as Tech looks to go 3-0 for the first time since 2016.
Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key waves to fans as he leaves the football field after Georgia Tech beat Gardner-Webb during an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech faces No. 12 Clemson at noon Saturday in the ACC opener for both teams. Tech is asking fans to wear white for the game at Bobby Dodd Stadium, where the Yellow Jackets have won six consecutive games.

The reigning ACC champion Tigers (1-1) come to Atlanta having lost their opener at home to LSU and beaten Troy in Clemson, South Carolina. Clemson has defeated Tech in nine consective games dating to 2014.

Son of Tech legend, Al Ciraldo Jr. has enriched Jackets broadcasts for 50 years

“I’m expecting them to come in here and have zero issues getting rolling. We’re expecting an extremely hard-fought game,” Tech coach Brent Key told the “Gramlich & Mac Lain” podcast. “My goodness, they’re 1-1 and got beat on the last play by a very good football team. It’s gonna be a heckuva challenge for us, it really is.”

Tech (2-0) is looking to move to 3-0 for the first time since 2016, thanks to a win at Colorado and a rout of Gardner-Webb, respectively.

Things to know about Saturday’s Georgia Tech-No. 12 Clemson game

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium (51,913)

Line: Clemson -3.5; 54.5 total

TV: ESPN

Broadcast crew: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst) and Kris Budden (sideline)

Streaming: WatchESPN app

Weather: 86 degrees at kickoff, 4% chance of rain

Tickets: Tickets are available on Tech’s official ticket site starting at $115 and via secondary sites starting at $106.

Live updates

Follow along below for everything you need to know ahead of the game and live updates throughout.

Georgia Tech vs. Gardner-Webb

