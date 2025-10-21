Atlanta Hawks What do NBA scouts think about the Hawks? We asked 2 to weigh in ‘I think they’re primed to have one of the best years they’ve had in a while.’ Atlanta Hawks forward/center Kristaps Porziņģis prepares to shoot against Houston Rockets JD Davison during a preseason game Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Hawks and their fans aren’t the only ones feeling bullish about the season ahead. “When they throw that ball up on Wednesday against Toronto, I’d be a hell of a lot more optimistic than I’d be worried,” an NBA scout told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Just knowing the history of the guys that they’ve brought in, the additions that they’ve made and what’s going on in the (Eastern Conference) — who they’ve got to beat — I think they’re primed to have one of the best years they’ve had in a while.”

Along with a number of key acquisitions, “I think, otherwise, they kept a lot of things pretty consistent and hoping for some internal growth,” a second scout told the AJC. “And with kind of a down East, that maybe you can turn that into a top-four, -five, -six playoff spot, and then you never know what happens from there.” RELATED Five big home games to watch in the first month After four consecutive years of the Play-In Tournament and season win totals ranging from 36 to 43 wins, the Hawks have legitimate reason to believe in more. As always, there are question marks, but the two scouts largely were high on coach Quin Snyder’s club. They liked new general manager Onsi Saleh’s offseason moves, bringing in center Kristaps Porziņģis and guards Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard. The first scout called Porziņģis a “marvelous player,” someone who “damn near checks all the boxes” as a shot maker, rebounder and rim protector. The second scout said he understood the Hawks’ logic of bringing in a player who can spread the floor and give forward Jalen Johnson more room to drive at the basket.

“It all comes down to whether or not he’s going to be healthy for the majority of the season or not,” Scout 2 said of Porziņģis. “But history tells he’s going to miss a chunk of games.”

Scout 2 raved about Alexander-Walker, calling him one of his favorite free agents on the market this offseason and saying that he can provide the Hawks with high-level defense when NBA All-Defensive first-team member Dyson Daniels isn’t on the floor. Scout 1 believed that Kennard is much more than a 3-point marksman. “He can really pass the ball — his vision and his willingness to pass the ball,” he said. RELATED A look at the Hawks roster ahead of season opener As for Trae Young, Scout 1 called himself “a big fan.” He said that Young has improved year over year, is more trusting of his teammates (“because his teammates are better players now”), and has become a better leader and game manager. As for Trae Young, Scout 1 called himself “a big fan.” He said that Young has improved year over year, is more trusting of his teammates (“because his teammates are better players now”), and has become a better leader and game manager. “I don’t think anybody can ask any more of what he’s done,” he said.

Scout 2 noted Young’s improvement in distributing the ball last season but said that his development as a defender would be valuable to the Hawks. Scout 2 noted Young’s improvement in distributing the ball last season but said that his development as a defender would be valuable to the Hawks. “He doesn’t have to be a ‘sit down and guard’ guy,” the scout said. “He can be a guy who pressures, spends a little bit more energy on defense and makes things harder in the first five to 10 seconds of a possession. I don’t know if he’s willing to do that, but it would go a long way to helping the defense.” As the franchise face goes into the final year of his contract — he has a player option for next year — the same scout said that it’s a “make-good year” for Young to prove that the Hawks can build around him. He said he thought Young will get some type of extension. “Now, whether it’s a ‘we want you here long-term’ (contract) or ‘we’re going to do a sign-and-trade’ (deal) or something like that remains to be seen,” Scout 2 said. “But I think they want him to be the guy that they need him to be. We’ll see if Trae wants to be that guy.” He called that process the biggest question mark of the season. If Young can take that next step and the Hawks respond accordingly in extension talks, “I think everything would be positive,” the scout said. “If he doesn’t and he gets a little sullen and he’s worried about his money, he could torpedo the season.”

Scout 1’s view of Young speaks to how differently he can be viewed. He passed on making a prediction of Young’s future. “All I can tell you is, he’s an All-Star caliber player, and people don’t like playing against him,” Scout 1 said. “No. 1, he’s an elite passer. No. 2, he’s capable of having a 15-, 20-point quarter. He’s proven that. Now what they do with that, I don’t know.” What else? Scout 1 was bullish on second-year forward Zaccharie Risacher, saying he has the potential to be an All-Star. “He’s gotten better,” he said. “He’s playing with confidence. That guy, he fits in with any elite team in the NBA.”