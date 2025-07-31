Sports Sports Daily: Early risers Plus: Wasted brilliance and a game winner

It’s trade deadline day, but no matter what happens before 6 p.m. today, Braves fans can at least breathe a bit easier: star right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. didn’t destroy his Achilles — instead diagnosed with a Grade-1 lower calf strain, which is the least severe. He is expected to return in a few weeks, even if it likely won’t much help the team this season. Quick links: Another ATL United loss | ESPN cuts ties with Shannon Sharpe

EARLY FALCONS FLYERS Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez “He’s a baller, he’s going to make a lot of plays for us,” Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said of linebacker James Pearce Jr. The pads are now on at Falcons training camp. This helps the actual assessment of football playing considerably. But it all counts on the way to progress. The AJC’s Gabe Burns put together a list of standouts in camp so far, with the first exhibition game coming Aug. 8. Edge rusher James Pearce Jr.: He’s been dominant at times and his size (6-foot-5, 243 pounds) stands out even among peers. “So does his explosive first step,” Burns wrote.

He’s been dominant at times and his size (6-foot-5, 243 pounds) stands out even among peers. “So does his explosive first step,” Burns wrote. Tight end Kyle Pitts: Yes, we’ve heard it before, but he’s looked healthy and motivated in this contract year.

Yes, we’ve heard it before, but he’s looked healthy and motivated in this contract year. Edge rusher Khalid Kareem: Although low on the depth chart, he’s had a nice camp, including a multisack day. “Lid has been a great leader. He talks. He shares his knowledge,” said outside linebacker coach Jacquies Smith.

Although low on the depth chart, he’s had a nice camp, including a multisack day. “Lid has been a great leader. He talks. He shares his knowledge,” said outside linebacker coach Jacquies Smith. Defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro: The former second-round pick is oozing with potential, said defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. He’s shown those flashes ripping through offensive lineman and in illustrating the mean streak the Falcons have needed .

The former second-round pick is oozing with potential, said defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. He’s shown those flashes ripping through offensive lineman and in illustrating the . Running back Bijan Robinson: Sure, he’s the team’s best player. But he’s looked smooth and exhibited remarkable fluidity and body control. Most notably, he’s stood out as a receiver.

Insider D. Orlando Ledbetter also had some notes about the possibility of new contracts for wide receiver Drake London, Pitts, right tackle Kaleb McGary, defensive tackle David Onyemata, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and inside linebacker Kaden Elliss.

Joey Wentz gave the Braves his longest outing since 2022. Great work, Joey Wentz. And sorry. The 27-year-old lefty, who was cast aside by three teams in the past 12 months and claimed off waivers July 11, was brilliant for the Braves yesterday. He kept the Kansas City Royals scoreless for 6⅔ innings, striking out seven and not allowing a runner past first base.

As is fitting for this Braves season, however, the team lost anyway — 1-0 in 10 innings. The Braves are 13-26 in one-run games

Their record fell to 45-62, the deepest they have been below .500 since 2016 On the positive vibes side: Wentz, who’s high school is about 30 minutes from Kauffman Stadium, received a warm ovation when he came out of the game, with Royals fans standing in tribute to their native son. MARK YOUR CALENDARS Prep kickoff is almost here — even if the games don’t count. The first high school football games of the season come in scrimmage form and happen Friday night. They are, however, officiated and scores are kept.

The GHSA allows teams to play one preseason scrimmage, or two for teams that elected not to have spring practice. The first official games are Aug. 13. The AJC is the only source for statewide scrimmage games, as the GHSA does not compile a schedule for them. Here is the schedule, which will be updated as dates and game details frequently change. Big Number: 5 Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Atlanta Dream forward Naz Hillmon got the memo about the team's plans to shoot more 3s this season. She's shooting a career-best 35% from beyond the arc. That’s the career-high number of 3s Naz Hillmon made last night for the Atlanta Dream, including the game-winner over the Dallas Wings.

The 88-85 win was Atlanta’s first win in Dallas since May 7, 2022, and pushed the Dream’s record to 16-11 on the season — fifth-best in the WNBA. The Dream return to College Park on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. matchup with the Phoenix Mercury. FAST BREAKS Braves trade Rafael Montero to Detroit The first real note that Atlanta is in seller mode. Georgia Tech OC Buster Faulkner: ‘There’s not another place in the world I’d rather be’

Darn tootin’. Faulkner’s new salary makes him the highest paid assistant coach in Tech athletic history. How UGA can have a successful preseason camp August practices are among the toughest of the season for the Bulldogs. PHOTO OF THE DAY Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Georgia Tech's practices have already begun. Here's a look at quarterbacks (from left) Troy Stevenson IV, Haynes King and Aaron Philo in a drill during the first day Tuesday at Rose Bowl Field and the Mary and John Brock Football Practice Facility in Atlanta. QUOTE OF THE DAY “My back nine is great. No, I won't say great. It was better than normal. But the front nine was terrible. I guess I had to warm up." - Michael Penix Jr., when asked about his golf game Thanks for reading to the very bottom of Sports Daily. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at eric.mandel@ajc.com.