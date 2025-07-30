Atlanta Falcons Here are some early standouts at Falcons training camp Pearce, Pitts, Orhorhoro and a couple of others are making their presence known in Flower Branch. Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez “He’s a baller, he’s going to make a lot of plays for us,” Atlanta Falcons' quarterback said of linebacker James Pearce Jr. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The Falcons put on pads Tuesday, the first time since their Week 18 loss to the Panthers, taking another step toward beginning the 2025 season. Here are a few standouts in camp so far, with the first exhibition game coming Aug. 8.

Edge rusher James Pearce Jr. Pearce created headlines when he was involved in a skirmish Sunday, but the more notable element of his first professional training camp is that he’s been dominant at points. The size (6-foot-5, 243 pounds) stands out even among peers. So does his explosive first step, which makes it easy to see why he was a projected top-five NFL draft pick at this time a year ago. Pearce has a long way to go, but the early returns are all the Falcons can judge him on; he has impressed. “He’s a baller, he’s going to make a lot of plays for us,” quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said. “He’s been making a lot of plays. I saw through the media that he started the scuffles. Usually I don’t see it. I turn around and it’ll be over. But he brings intensity every day. He’s a great player.” Explore Falcons’ Drake London struggles on second day of training camp Tight end Kyle Pitts If one started laughing at Pitts’ inclusion, that would be understandable. But Pitts has looked healthy and motivated so far. Penix is developing a nice rapport with him, and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson seems flush with ideas to keep the towering target involved. The Falcons could try to get him more in space. Pitts is in a contract year, so he has plenty of motivation to perform. Edge rusher Khalid Kareem Although Kareem is low on the depth chart behind younger players budding with potential, he’s had a nice camp, including a multisack day. He spent most of last season on the practice squad. Kareem will be a player to follow during the preseason as he tries to secure his spot.

“He’s seen a lot of football and been in the league a lot of different places. To me, that’s invaluable to have a guy like that in the (meeting) room with these younger guys who are still trying to learn and figure out a way,” outside linebacker coach Jacquies Smith said. “Lid has been a great leader. He talks. He shares his knowledge. He’s doing a really good job on the field, as well. As we go on, you want to see him continue to do that and improve.”