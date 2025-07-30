Atlanta Falcons

Here are some early standouts at Falcons training camp

Pearce, Pitts, Orhorhoro and a couple of others are making their presence known in Flower Branch.
“He’s a baller, he’s going to make a lot of plays for us,” Atlanta Falcons' quarterback said of linebacker James Pearce Jr. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

“He’s a baller, he’s going to make a lot of plays for us,” Atlanta Falcons' quarterback said of linebacker James Pearce Jr. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

The Falcons put on pads Tuesday, the first time since their Week 18 loss to the Panthers, taking another step toward beginning the 2025 season.

Here are a few standouts in camp so far, with the first exhibition game coming Aug. 8.

Edge rusher James Pearce Jr.

Pearce created headlines when he was involved in a skirmish Sunday, but the more notable element of his first professional training camp is that he’s been dominant at points. The size (6-foot-5, 243 pounds) stands out even among peers. So does his explosive first step, which makes it easy to see why he was a projected top-five NFL draft pick at this time a year ago. Pearce has a long way to go, but the early returns are all the Falcons can judge him on; he has impressed.

“He’s a baller, he’s going to make a lot of plays for us,” quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said. “He’s been making a lot of plays. I saw through the media that he started the scuffles. Usually I don’t see it. I turn around and it’ll be over. But he brings intensity every day. He’s a great player.”

ExploreFalcons’ Drake London struggles on second day of training camp

Tight end Kyle Pitts

If one started laughing at Pitts’ inclusion, that would be understandable. But Pitts has looked healthy and motivated so far. Penix is developing a nice rapport with him, and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson seems flush with ideas to keep the towering target involved. The Falcons could try to get him more in space. Pitts is in a contract year, so he has plenty of motivation to perform.

Edge rusher Khalid Kareem

Although Kareem is low on the depth chart behind younger players budding with potential, he’s had a nice camp, including a multisack day. He spent most of last season on the practice squad. Kareem will be a player to follow during the preseason as he tries to secure his spot.

“He’s seen a lot of football and been in the league a lot of different places. To me, that’s invaluable to have a guy like that in the (meeting) room with these younger guys who are still trying to learn and figure out a way,” outside linebacker coach Jacquies Smith said. “Lid has been a great leader. He talks. He shares his knowledge. He’s doing a really good job on the field, as well. As we go on, you want to see him continue to do that and improve.”

Defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said Orhorhoro is oozing with potential. He’s shown those flashes ripping through offensive lineman and in illustrating the mean streak the Falcons have needed. Orhorhoro played sparingly across eight games last season, collecting 11 tackles, so there’s going to be an uptick in production in a larger role. The question is how effective the 2024 second rounder can become.

Running back Bijan Robinson

Perhaps this is cheating, but Robinson’s overall skill set has wowed. He’s looked smooth and exhibited remarkable fluidity and body control. Most notably, he’s stood out as a receiver. He snagged a long touchdown that made waves on social media. Robinson is going to be an offensive hub. And he seems set for a potential career year. That’ll make life much easier for Penix, who’s had a good camp but remains an unproven young starter.

About the Author

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

More Stories

The Latest

Falcons First Day of Training Camp

Here are some early standouts at Falcons training camp

1h ago

Falcons’ Divine Deablo takes lead at open linebacker spot

Falcons rookie Jalon Walker falling behind after missing second practice in a row

Keep Reading

Falcons rookie Jalon Walker falling behind after missing second practice in a row

Michael Penix Jr.: Falcons’ offense ‘should be the best’ in the NFL

Tight end Kyle Pitts impresses on first day of Falcons’ training camp

Featured

Norfolk Southern’s safety revamp after East Palestine derailment

Norfolk Southern, Union Pacific merger would form transcontinental railroad

Officials ID man killed in Sweet Auburn shooting that left 10 others injured

Synovus merger could benefit Atlanta but raises questions for bank’s hometown