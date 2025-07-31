Sports Naz Hillmon’s heroics lift Dream past Wings in wild finish Forward buries season-high five three-pointers, including one in the final seconds to seal 88-85 road win. Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Atlanta Dream forward Naz Hillmon (00) celebrates after making a 3-point basket against Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) during the second half of an WNBA game on Friday, June 27, 2025, in College Park, Ga. Hillmon made a season-high five 3-pointers in Wednesday's win over the Dallas Wings. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By Wilton Jackson – For the AJC

Naz Hillmon knew she had to add a three-point shot to her game when the Dream hired head coach Karl Smesko ahead of the 2025 season. She welcomed the challenge and embraced the work it would take to meet it. With the clock winding down, Te-Hina Paopao found Hillmon, who buried her season-high fifth three-pointer to silence the crowd and lift the Dream to an 88-85 win over the Wings on Wednesday at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Hillmon led Atlanta with 21 points, while four other Dream players scored in double figures. Allisha Gray added 15, Brionna Jones had 14, Maya Caldwell chipped in 13, and Paopao finished with 11 as the Dream shot 52.4% from the field. The Wings led 66-65 early in the fourth before Hillmon drilled the first of three consecutive threes, sparking a surge that gave the Dream a 74-66 lead. But Dallas answered again. Arike Ogunbowale ended a long scoring drought with a jumper, fueling an 8-0 run capped by a three-point play from Paige Bueckers to tie the game at 74. The final four minutes turned into a highlight reel. With the Dream trailing 83-81, Te-Hina Paopao came through with two clutch layups, one against Bueckers and another off a sharp cut to put the Dream up 85-83. Ogunbowale responded with a step-back jumper to tie it at 85 with 21.2 seconds left. But Hillmon had the final standout play of the contest, sealing the Dream’s win with the trey ball. Before Wednesday’s game, Naz Hillmon’s career high for three-pointers was four, set in a July 7 win against the Golden State Valkyries. Now, shooting a career-best 35.2% from beyond the arc, Hillmon credits her growth to relentless work and the support of her teammates.

“Anytime I pass up an open three, they’re (coaches and players) like ‘you need to shoot (the three),’ and that just helps your confidence,” Hillmon said postgame. “But I do practice it a lot. Every single chance I get, I try to get up some extra shots because it’s not something that’s completely natural. I’m not just a natural shooter like (Allisha Gray) so I have to make sure I’m getting into the gym and getting my reps up.”