Atlanta Braves A superb performance by Braves newcomer Joey Wentz goes to waste Braves lose 1-0 in 10 innings to Royals. Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC “He could do whatever he wanted with the baseball," the Braves' catcher said of pitcher Joey Wentz (seen here against the Yankees on July 19). (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Ken Sugiura Updated 14 minutes ago link copied

KANSAS CITY, MO. – A season defined by substandard performance, injury and a barrelful of one-run losses was graced by an afternoon of unexpected brilliance. Cast aside by three teams in the past 12 months, Braves starter Joey Wentz kept the Kansas City Royals scoreless for 6⅔ innings in doing his job exceedingly well Wednesday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium.

“I think everything was working,” catcher Sean Murphy told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He could do whatever he wanted with the baseball.” Manager Brian Snitker added: “Great job. He’s been a good find for us.” It perhaps goes without saying the Braves ultimately lost, and by one run. Despite Wentz’s contribution, they were walked off in 10 innings by the Royals by a 1-0 score. Their record fell to 45-62, the deepest they have been below .500 since 2016. They have now lost all four of their series since the All-Star break, losing nine of 12 games. This season, the Braves are 13-26 in one-run games, the most one-run defeats in MLB. The Braves were 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position. The lone base hit was an Ozzie Albies single in the 10th that advanced ghost runner Jarred Kelenic to third with none out.

With the potential winning run 90 feet from home, Murphy and Eli White struck out, and Luke Williams lined out to left. Salvador Perez, the Royals’ leadoff batter in the bottom of the 10th, lined a Daysbel Hernández slider to right for a single that scored M.J. Melendez to end the game.

Wentz, claimed by the Braves off waivers from the Minnesota Twins on July 11 as a reliever but converted into a starter, gave the Braves his longest outing since 2022. Coincidentally, it was also a scoreless 6⅔ innings at Kauffman Stadium as a visitor, that time with Detroit. He struck out seven and allowed but one hit with three walks Wednesday and didn’t allow a runner past first base. He generated swings-and-misses with a pitch mix that included a 92 mph fastball. He probably looked a little bit like what the Braves themselves envisioned when they made him the 40th overall pick of the 2016 draft before trading him in 2019. The Royals were so overmatched that at least two batters tried to bunt their way on. The best part? Wentz did it in his hometown. Wentz’s high school (Shawnee Mission East in Prairie Village, Kansas) is about a 30 minute drive from Kauffman Stadium. When Snitker came to the mound to relieve Wentz with the bases empty and two out in the bottom of the seventh, Wentz received a warm ovation. Many Royals fans stood in tribute to their native son. “Obviously, I gave up the hit to lead off (the game) and kind of had to zone back in,” Wentz said. “But I got in a pretty good rhythm kind of in the mid-innings, had some quick outs and was able to get some swing-and-miss when I needed it. Murph called a great game back there. A lot of trust and confidence in him.”

Murphy returned the compliment. “I think the (pitching) line speaks for itself,” he said. “I thought he executed just about everything we called. It was a professional outing. It was great to see.” Wentz said he had about 20 family members and many more friends in attendance, including his high school coach. The Kansas City lineup included a player he grew up cheering for, the catcher Perez, a star on the 2015 World Series champions. “I grew up coming out here a lot,” Wentz said. “My grandpa has had Royals tickets since the 80s. I came out here a lot.” Although every game matters, Murphy was asked about wanting to win for Wentz on a special day.