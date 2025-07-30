Georgia Bulldogs Here’s what Georgia football needs to do to have a successful preseason camp Credit: Daniel Varnado for the AJC Georgia Red Team quarterback Gunner Stockton (center) huddles with teammates during the second half of the G-Day spring football game Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

The Georgia Bulldogs begin preseason practice Thursday, with just under a month before their first game of the 2025 season. Kirby Smart often wants practice to be harder than the game, and the August practices are among the toughest of the season for the Bulldogs.

Despite winning the SEC a season ago, many were unsatisfied with the way last year went. Especially after a season-ending defeat to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff. Explore 10 Georgia football players we’ll talk about most in preseason camp This season will be different for the Bulldogs, as they are not expected to enter the season as the No. 1 team in the country. Georgia was not voted the winner of the SEC at SEC Media Days, with Texas taking home that honor. Georgia’s 2025 team will be a good bit more inexperienced, a point Smart made repeatedly at SEC Media Days. That makes the coming practices all the more important before the season opener at Sanford Stadium against Marshall on Aug. 30 (3:30 p.m., ESPN). Here are three key storylines to watch over the next month:

Both Georgia QBs get ready to play Smart indicated he would not announce a starting quarterback during preseason practice.

But it seems clear that Gunner Stockton will be the leader at the quarterback position. He attended SEC Media Days in part because of his leadership standing within the team. He also is the only quarterback on the roster to have thrown a collegiate pass. Stockton worked exclusively with the first team during Georgia’s spring game and has a notable leg up in experience in the system. But Georgia won’t just be getting Stockton ready for the season. There is tremendous value in having a backup quarterback who can help you win. Ryan Puglisi will fill Stockton’s previous role as the backup quarterback. The redshirt freshman didn’t play last season but saw a considerable uptick in reps during practice. He recognizes this is still a quarterback battle, even if the media and public do not. Stockton almost certainly will start Georgia’s opener. But as Puglisi saw firsthand last season, he’s only one play from seeing the field. Georgia will have to get him ready to contribute, even if that day never comes.

Get the most out of transfer additions Georgia added 10 players via the transfer portal this offseason. Four of those arrived after spring practice concluded, led by outside linebacker Elo Modozie. The Army transfer will be tasked with providing immediate contributions at a very unproven outside linebacker position. Modozie will have plenty of eyeballs on him in the buildup to the 2025 season, but he’s not the only new Bulldog tasked with providing an immediate boost to the team. Running back Josh McCray should help ease the burden on Nate Frazier, while wide receiver Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch very well could be Georgia’s top two wide receivers this fall. Georgia likes to say that it isn’t for everybody. Smart and his staff hope these new additions can fit in seamlessly.