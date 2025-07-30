Atlanta Falcons Falcons front office facing contractual issues, plus other odds and ends Michael Penix Jr. on Phil Mickelson and his golf game. Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot addresses members of the press at training camp on Sunday, July 27, 2025, in Flowery Branch. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons are slated to have 26 unrestricted free agents after the 2025 season. Some of them won’t make the team, but others are playing for future contracts either with the team or around the NFL. In addition to the 26, the Falcons must determine when they plan to extend wide receiver Drake London, who’s had three strong seasons under difficult circumstances.

Some of the players looking for new contracts include tight end Kyle Pitts, right tackle Kaleb McGary, defensive tackle David Onyemata, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and inside linebacker Kaden Elliss. “We won’t get into it,” general manager Terry Fontenot said when asked about extending London. “We won’t talk specifically about the contract. But I understand the question and why you ask it. We do love Drake; it’s all positive with him.” Explore Sign up for the new Falcons newsletter: Dirty Birds Dispatch A.J. Terrell was extended in August, but the deal was in place long before the announcement. The Falcons may have an understanding with the London camp.

“As you study the market, there are times going early to the market can be beneficial,” Fontenot said. “But then there’s also times if you look at it historically that it’s OK to wait for the appropriate time. So, we weigh those factors. … It’s a case-by-case basis, but we are real clear with how we feel about Drake.”

A few years back, the Falcons let McGary go to the market before re-signing him. That may be a strategy for Pitts. If he turns in a monster season, his value could go up. If he has another 600-yard season, the Falcons could probably retain him on the low, low end. “Yeah, same like with what we just said with Drake or any other player,” Fontenot said. “We wouldn’t talk about (Pitts). We’re not going to talk about specific contracts.” Why not? We’re among friends. “I’ll say this about Kyle,” Fontenot said. “We’re talking about how guys showed up in great shape and showed up the right way. Kyle did the same thing. We were managing (his foot injury) in the offseason the right way. … He showed up in great shape. … We’re very excited about where Kyle is right now.”

The Falcons have to figure out where London fits in the wide receiving market that was reset in the offseason by the Steelers, Jets and Broncos. D.K. Metcalf received a four-year, $132 million extension with Pittsburgh, with $60 million guaranteed.

Garrett Wilson received a four-year, $130 million deal with New York, with $90 million guaranteed.

Courtland Sutton landed a four-year, $91 million deal with Denver, with $41 million guaranteed. The Falcons have to keep an eye on Washington to see how much Terry McLaurin, a two-time Pro Bowler, gets. X-factor Falcons first-round draft pick Jalon Walker could end up playing linebacker. The plan to start him out at edge rusher hit a speed bump with an undisclosed injury. Coach Raheem Morris said he’s working on a modified practice plan, while defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said he’s “working on his body.”

Outside linebacker coach Jacquies Smith said Walker needs the reps. Walker took part in two practices and missed two. The Falcons are off Wednesday and return to practice Thursday. “We know he’s on the edge, but obviously you can put him back there (at linebacker),” Fontenot said. “You can do some different things with him from the stack (linebacker) position. Then JD (Bertrand), and so we feeling really good about, not just at the linebacker position, but we have some versatile players.” Ulbrich does not look at the defense as an 11-person unit. So, he may mix-and-match defenders, depending on the offense he’s facing. “We have so many versatile pieces and guys that can do some different things, so you can deploy them in different areas,” Fontenot said. “So, that part’s exciting.” Explore Here are some early standouts at Falcons training camp Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Atlanta Falcons guard Ryan Neuzil (64) is seen during warm-up moments before the Falcons face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Center of attention The Falcons are confident in their move to Ryan Neuzil at starting center. “That’s an example of Ryan, he comes here as an undrafted free agent, and he continues to build up,” Fontenot said. “I think it says a lot about ‘Led’ (offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford) and our offensive line, that group and the development plans. So, he did that. “He stuck to the plan. He continued to build up. Then when we had to play him, he started eight games last year. We were 5-3 in the games he started. … We had a winning record when he was starting at center last year.” Prediction corner The folks over at Pro Football Sports Network projected the Falcons’ win total at 8.5. Playoff probability: 39.0%

Divisional-round probability: 5.8%

Super Bowl probability: 0.7%

PFSN writes, “The big change for them is Michael Penix Jr. taking over the starting quarterback job from Kirk Cousins, so a lot of their performance in 2025 will ride on his play.” Explore Falcons’ Divine Deablo takes lead at open linebacker spot Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws the ball during training camp at the Falcons Practice Facility, on Sunday, July 27, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC) Michael Penix Jr. on his golf game On how his golf game has been so far: “I played (Monday). My back nine is great. No, I won’t say great. It was better than normal. But the front nine was terrible. I guess I had to warm up.” On whether his golf swing is similar to Phil Mickelson, who also is left-handed: “No, I wouldn’t even compare myself to him. I don’t know who I swing like. It’s good sometimes. You just never know.” On whether he went golfing with TE Kyle Pitts: “Yeah, him and (Younghoe) Koo.”

On how golfing with Pitts came together: “I don’t remember. It started earlier this year, like the beginning of this year, and it was just like, ‘Hey, come on, let’s golf.’ He’s helped me out. He helped me find the guy I’m training with. I don’t know how it started, but we’ve been going all the time now.” Trivia corner The Falcons have been to four NFC championship games, having been led by three different starting quarterbacks. Who were the starting quarterbacks on those teams? A: Steve Bartkowski, Matt Ryan, Michael Vick B: Matt Ryan, Jeff George, Michael Vick C: Chris Chandler, Michael Vick and Matt Ryan

D: Bobby Hebert, Chris Miller, Matt Ryan Las Vegas is talking Pro Football Focus set an over/under for Penix Jr. at 3,350.5 passing yards and 18.5 touchdowns. PFF’s Mason Cameron says take the over: “Michael Penix Jr. is set to leap over his betting lines: The Falcons’ starting quarterback stands as one of just four passers with a yardage-projection differential of more than 300 yards, while his touchdown projection lands 3.83 scores above the line’s expectation.” Quote of the week “ Report that s---, DLed!” — London shouted to reporters along the sideline after making a nice catch and turning it up field Tuesday. (Apparently he read the report about his two lost fumbles and a dropped pass from Sunday’s practice.)