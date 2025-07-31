Atlanta United Atlanta United loses to Necaxa in Leagues Cup With the loss, it will be difficult for Atlanta United to be one of the four teams from its 18-team group that will advance into the knockout rounds. Credit: Matthew Dingle/Atlanta United Atlanta United midfielder Alexey Miranchuk celebrates with Atlanta United midfielder Tristan Muyumba after scoring a goal during the Leagues Cup match against Necaxa at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (Matthew Dingle/Atlanta United)

Atlanta United’s winless streak in the Leagues Cup continued with a 3-1 loss to Necaxa on Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Though the hosts played well for the third consecutive match, they fell to 0-5 in the tournament in front of an announced attendance of 30,847.

With the loss, which meant it failed to earn a point, it will be difficult for Atlanta United to be one of the four teams from its 18-team group that will advance into the knockout rounds. Explore Atlanta United looks better lately, but points not adding up fast enough Atlanta United will play Pumas on Saturday in Orlando before hosting Atlas on Aug. 6. Atlanta United will likely need at least five points to advance. That would mean winning one match in regulation, which is three points, and winning the other in penalty kicks, which is two points. Atlanta United outplayed Necaxa for most of the match but couldn’t turn that advantage into goals, a theme this season. The Five Stripes finished with 18 shots, four on goal. Alexey Miranchuk scored its goal. Atlanta United missed three Big Chances, which is a situation where a player should reasonably be expected to score. Necaxa finished with 13 shots, five on goal. Tomás Badaloni scored two goals for Necaxa.

Manager Ronny Deila’s lineup was composed of striker Jamal Thiaré, wingers Miguel Almirón and Luke Brennan, attacking midfielder Miranchuk, central midfielders Bartosz Slisz and Tristan Muyumba, fullbacks Ronald Hernández and Pedro Amador, centerbacks Stian Gregersen and Derrick Williams, and goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

Atlanta United fell behind 1-0 in the 12th minute on an own goal charged to Guzan because a muffed shot by Raúl Sánchez first hit the crossbar, then bounced off Guzan’s left arm and head before casually landing in the goal. The goal was reviewed for a possible handball against Williams. The goal stood, though Sanchez appeared to be offsides. Atlanta United tied the match at 1 in the 29th minute on a goal by Miranchuk with one of the best team goals it has scored this season. Atlanta United attacked down its left. Brennan beat his defender and then played Muyumba through. His cross was pushed by goalkeeper Luis Unsain to Miranchuk, who tapped the ball in from 5 yards. Atlanta United played well in the first half for the third consecutive match. The Five Stripes finished with 10 shots, three on goal, compared to Necaxa’s four and one. Atlanta United didn’t win the previous two matches, both league games against Charlotte and Seattle, because of its propensity for giving up goals in the first 15 minutes of second halves. It gave up two to Charlotte and one to Seattle. Atlanta United made it through the problematic period without giving up a goal, keeping the match tied at 1.