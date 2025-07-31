Atlanta Falcons

Why 'very minor' injury is keeping Jalon Walker out of Falcons practices

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker participates in a drill during minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Flowery Branch.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker participates in a drill during minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Flowery Branch.
FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons rookie linebacker Jalon Walker missed a third consecutive practice Thursday because of what coach Raheem Morris called a “very minor” hamstring jury.

“The kid is chomping at the bit to go out there and practice, and I won’t let him,” Morris said before Thursday’s practice. “Don’t want to turn this (injury) into a long-term thing. Got a lot of faith in what our performance team does and how we go about our business. He will go out and do full speed (individual work) and then see him on the side training and getting some running and conditioning.

“He won’t be happy about it, and that’s what I love about him.”

The Falcons selected Walker with the No. 15 overall NFL draft pick out of Georgia. They are counting on him to help improve their meager pass rush. Walker is projected to start and operate as an “edge” rusher opposite veteran Leonard Floyd.

Walker is missing valuable repetitions as he tries to get ready to contribute during his first pro season. Morris said holding out Walker is about balancing his need for repetitions with caution about managing the injury.

“It’s nothing long-term,” Morris said. “Of course, you want to have guys out there. Of course, you want guys out there every single practice. That’s not the reality of our sport. The reality of our sport is you’ve got to find out how to manage guys, how to prepare the right way.

“I have so much confidence in what (Walker) he’s done and who he is as a person and the character and bringing to the game, that I know it won’t hurt him as much as most.”

Asked what case Walker makes for practicing with the injury, Morris joked, “It’s not a case. He just tries to intimidate me with his look. He’s a very intimidating guy. He’s bigger than me. I’ve got a bigger stick, and I get a chance to stand in front of him and hold him back. He’s going to perform. He’s awesome. He’s a grown man, very mature.”

