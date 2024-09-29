Hey y’all.

Happy “that ‘Quarterback’ show featuring Kirk Cousins debuts on Netflix” Day to all those who observe.

I have thoughts.

GRIN AND BEAR IT

I have not watched all seven episodes of the new season of “Quarterback,” the documentary-style Netflix show focusing on the Falcons’ Kirk Cousins and fellow field generals Joe Burrow and Jared Goff.

I mostly skipped around to find the juicy parts. For journalism.

And honestly? I came away liking Cousins more than I expected. But there’s still plenty to raise the old blood pressure.

A few takeaways from the early morning fishing expedition:

🗣️ Cousins told the Netflix cameras he felt “a little bit misled” when the Falcons drafted Michael Penix Jr. He said advance knowledge of such a plan “certainly would’ve affected” his free agency decision. (Fair.)

🗣️ Cousins says “oh no-no-no” and “dang it” a lot when he throws interceptions. (Feels on brand.)

🗣️ Episode 5 is when his injury against the Saints — the Week 10 shellacking that derailed Atlanta’s season — gets discussed. A lengthy but enlightening quote from Cousins:

“Immediately my elbow lit up and I knew I had irritated something. But riding on the plane home from the game, my shoulder started to really throb. And so I knew right away like, OK, this is a little more serious.

“You know, I’ve played through 100 sprains and strains. What I didn’t factor in at the time was, yeah but your ankle’s already where it is. Your shoulder and your elbow now are where they are. And it’s really the three combined that made a difference. You try to just take the antiinflammatories and go. And play without even thinking about it, which is what I was trying to do.”

🗣️ Cousins, of course, did play through things — for four miserable, interception-filled weeks. Head coach Raheem Morris said “our building rallied behind Kirk.”

Cousins maintained he “made the best decision” but “after the fact you look back and wonder” if the injury was to blame for his poor performance. (It was!)

🗣️ And, yes, he admitted that Penix — and his potential to take the starting job — played into his thinking: “You also know that if you sit down Week 10 and take two or three weeks or more to let it heal, you may never get your job back.”

Cousins actually cited a book written by former Saints QB Drew Brees, in which he discusses a fellow signal-caller warning him about the dangers of missing time.

And there you have it. The Saints convinced Cousins not to step aside, thereby preventing the Falcons from moving to Penix earlier and possibly making the playoffs.

Another reason to hate ‘em.

What do you think about the way Cousins handled his injury? Shoot me an email to sound off.

GET WELL, GUZ

In terms of actual Atlanta United news: Beat writer Doug Roberson shares that goalkeeper Brad Guzan underwent surgery to repair a fractured cheekbone.

He should be good to go for Saturday’s match at Toronto.

FROM OAKLAND TO SAC-TOWN

Braves get back to action tonight in West Sacramento, California, the temporary home of the team formerly known as the Oakland Athletics.

More on this in today’s Braves Report (sign up here!), but the three-game set will take place in a minor league stadium with a max capacity of 14,000. Which will surely provide just the type of energy a lifeless team that just got swept at home needs!

First pitch arrives at 10:05 p.m. EDT on FanDuel Sports.

⚾ Also of note: Twins center fielder Byron Buxton, a native of Baxley and graduate of Appling County High School, signed up for next week’s home run derby at Truist Park.

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh and Nationals outfielder James Wood are also in.

A SNUB AND A DUB

Remember yesterday, when I suggested the Dream’s Brionna Jones was snubbed for the WNBA All-Star game? Her teammates noticed too.

“Every night, she’s doing what we need. She’s making an impact. The other team is dreading her,” Brittney Griner told the AJC. “So I don’t know. I don’t know. I’m not saying anybody should come out, but I’m just saying she damn sure is deserving, because she is putting in that work.”

🏀 Meanwhile: Naz Hillmon’s career-high 16 points — including a couple clutch 3s — helped power Atlanta’s Monday night win over the scrappy Golden State Valkyries.

A Friday night visit with the Indiana Fever now awaits.

ALSO INTERESTING

🏈 The Westminster School’s new football coach came to Atlanta via Louisiana, where he led players like current Texas quarterback Arch Manning. In a new interview, he called the move a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity.

💋 An Olympic fencer from France got her doping charges dismissed — by claiming she was “contaminated” by kissing her ex, who *was* actually doping. (Haven’t we all kissed a dope or two in our lives?)

🙄 The New York Knicks officially hired Mike Brown, he of Lakers, Cavaliers and Kings fame, as their next head coach. Nothing says “we got our guy” like hiring the 400th person you attempted to interview.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Native Atlantan Ben Shelton beat Lorenzo Sonego of Italy on Monday to advance to a Wimbledon quarterfinal — against No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

The guy's a machine. - Shelton on Sinner, who's beaten him in five straight matchups

Until next time.