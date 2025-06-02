He also embraced the changing landscape of college athletics as it pertains to name, image and likeness (NIL) as well as the future of revenue sharing.

While Batt’s departure for Michigan State may come as a surprise, given his signing of a contract extension in December, Tech should not be unprepared given that Batt’s name had been connected with recent athletic director searches at South Carolina, Missouri and Maryland. Michigan State, according to the Detroit Free Press, will give Batt an annual salary of $1.8 million per year and will pay Tech a little more than $2 million to buy out the remainder of his Tech contract.

In 2022, Tech used the Parker Executive Firm to assist Cabrera in his search for its next AD, the 11th full-time AD in Tech history.

Here are a few names and factors Tech may consider moving forward in its search for a new AD:

Graham Neff

The Clemson athletic director is a Tech alumnus and was a student manager on Tech’s 2004 men’s basketball team that reached the Final Four. He previously worked for the Georgia Tech Athletic Association before joining the Clemson department in 2013.

Marvin Lewis

The athletic director at George Mason, Lewis was a team captain at Tech and played on that ‘04 Final Four team. Lewis has held roles at Tech, Brown, Maryland and Georgia State.

Jon Palumbo

Palumbo is Tech’s executive deputy athletics director and chief operating officer and may be in prime position to not only be a primary candidate, but to hold the position on an interim basis. Palumbo previously was the athletic director at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Kevin White

White is Clemson’s deputy director of athletics and has been the deputy AD at Northwestern and chief operating officer at SMU. White has a master’s degree from Georgia State and an MBA from Kennesaw State.

The wild card

Tech may look toward a similar area when it targeted Batt in 2022, an administrator at a Power Four conference school with experience and success in fundraising and NIL initiatives. Ryan Alpert, the deputy athletics director and chief operating officer at Tennessee, would fit that description.