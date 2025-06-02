Georgia Tech is looking for its next athletic director now that J Batt is headed to Michigan State, which puts Tech at a pivotal juncture in the future of its athletic department.
Batt was hired by Tech president Angel Cabrera in October 2022, about a month after Tech fired former athletic director Todd Stansbury. Batt came to Tech from Alabama, where he was the executive deputy director of athletics, chief operating officer and chief revenue officer from 2017-22.
Batt immediately began to reshape Tech athletics by rebuilding the department’s leadership team, lead the charge to break records in contributions to the Alexander-Tharpe Fund, launched the Full Steam Ahead fundraising initiative, created the Helluva Block Party pregame event for football home games and struck a deal with Hyundai to rename Grant Field to Hyundai Field inside Bobby Dodd Stadium. Tech changed the venue of its 2025 football game with Georgia to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which will net the department $10 million, and recently announced a football home-and-home series with Tennessee.
He also embraced the changing landscape of college athletics as it pertains to name, image and likeness (NIL) as well as the future of revenue sharing.
While Batt’s departure for Michigan State may come as a surprise, given his signing of a contract extension in December, Tech should not be unprepared given that Batt’s name had been connected with recent athletic director searches at South Carolina, Missouri and Maryland. Michigan State, according to the Detroit Free Press, will give Batt an annual salary of $1.8 million per year and will pay Tech a little more than $2 million to buy out the remainder of his Tech contract.
In 2022, Tech used the Parker Executive Firm to assist Cabrera in his search for its next AD, the 11th full-time AD in Tech history.
Here are a few names and factors Tech may consider moving forward in its search for a new AD:
Graham Neff
The Clemson athletic director is a Tech alumnus and was a student manager on Tech’s 2004 men’s basketball team that reached the Final Four. He previously worked for the Georgia Tech Athletic Association before joining the Clemson department in 2013.
Marvin Lewis
The athletic director at George Mason, Lewis was a team captain at Tech and played on that ‘04 Final Four team. Lewis has held roles at Tech, Brown, Maryland and Georgia State.
Jon Palumbo
Palumbo is Tech’s executive deputy athletics director and chief operating officer and may be in prime position to not only be a primary candidate, but to hold the position on an interim basis. Palumbo previously was the athletic director at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Kevin White
White is Clemson’s deputy director of athletics and has been the deputy AD at Northwestern and chief operating officer at SMU. White has a master’s degree from Georgia State and an MBA from Kennesaw State.
The wild card
Tech may look toward a similar area when it targeted Batt in 2022, an administrator at a Power Four conference school with experience and success in fundraising and NIL initiatives. Ryan Alpert, the deputy athletics director and chief operating officer at Tennessee, would fit that description.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
J Batt leaving Georgia Tech for Michigan State athletic director job, ESPN says
Since Athletic Director J Batt came to Georgia Tech in 2022, he hired Brent Key and Damon Stoudamire as coaches, got a title sponsor for the football field and more
Weekend Reflections: Michigan State can offer J Batt resources Tech can’t match
Also: No ‘rah-rah’ for Braves, Atlanta United’s letdown, baseball ends for Tech and UGA
J Batt’s departure for Michigan State reinforces Big Ten, SEC’s power
No one was surprised athletic director moving up. They are surprised it is to a Big Ten school.
Featured
Credit: TNS
Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.
Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.
Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store
Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.
Fulton officer fatally shoots person who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says
The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments