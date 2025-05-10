Sports Daily: The competition weighs in

Hey y’all.

It’s Friday, it’s hot, meteors are falling from the sky — and there’s a lot of good sports action on tap this weekend.

We’ll run through it all momentarily, but first: football!

SOUTHERN HOSTILITY

Ah, the NFC South.

Land of young quarterbacks, a reborn Baker Mayfield and … pretty mediocre football.

It ain’t much, but it’s home.

And with training camp less than a month away, our friend D. Orlando Ledbetter thought it prudent to give us all a tour — with help from writers who cover Carolina, New Orleans and Tampa Bay.

There’s a lot more inside the story and I’m not giving it all away. But how about an interesting highlight (and/or a reason to throw shade) from each team?

🐈‍⬛ On Carolina’s quarterback situation: “The depth chart is intact and building after last season’s second-half surge. Bryce Young is settling in as the starter and showing more comfort in the role (including a daily dose of trash talk in practice with cornerback Jaycee Horn). He’s always had confidence, but having some results to show for it matters more.”

Another fun fact: “The Panthers are bringing back the same GM, coach and quarterback for two years in a row for the first time since 2019.”

⚜️ On New Orleans’ defense: “The defense, long a strength under former coach Dennis Allen, dropped off a cliff last season. The unit wasn’t particularly good against the run or pass, and the Saints didn’t do much to upgrade the group in the offseason.”

Sounds great. And that quarterback situation … woof.

🏴‍☠️ On Tampa Bay coaching changes: “The big change on the staff was the elevation of 35-year-old Josh Grizzard, who never has called plays at the pro level, to offensive coordinator. He replaces Liam Coen, who was outstanding in 2024 and left to become the head coach in Jacksonville.”

Praying for a slow transition. And more bad defense.

To reiterate, those insights (aside from my bulleted bits of snark) come directly from folks in the know: Darin Gantt of Panthers.com, Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune and Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com.

It’s worth spending some time with the full primer. You’ll feel smart. And there are Falcons insights, too.

WEEKEND WATCH PARTY

A look at forthcoming festivities. In chronological order. I think.

⚾ The Braves kickoff a weekend home series with the Phillies tonight at 7:15 p.m. (FanDuel Sports and Peachtree TV). Saturday’s game is at 7:15 p.m. on Fox. Sunday’s 1:35 p.m. start is on FanDuel.

More on the Braves momentarily.

🏀 The Dream look to bounce back from that dreadful shooting performance in Dallas … while hosting the 12-2, WNBA-leading Minnesota Lynx at Gateway Center Arena.

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. on Ion.

🏁 The Quaker State 400 gets underway at EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway) at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Watch on TNT — and if you haven’t, make sure to read this story about Chase Elliott and kids with cancer.

⚽ Club World Cup action — and Lionel Messi — return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. Inter Miami faces Paris Saint-Germain in a Round of 16 match that starts at noon.

You can watch on whatever “DAZN” is.

COULD BE WORSE?

The Braves offense returned to full-fledged ineptitude Thursday night, striking out 11 times and mustering just three hits in a 4-0 series-ending loss to the Mets.

That even after New York starter Griffin Canning left in the third inning with what appeared to be an Achilles injury.

“Nobody’s happy,” manager Brian Snitker said of the club’s postgame mood.

The (sort of) bright side: Atlanta went 5-2 against the Mets in their two recent series. That beats the alternative.

But the Braves remain 10 games back in the National League East and seven out of the final wild-card spot.

Said Snitker: “We needed to go 7-0 against them, quite honestly. We’re trying to dig out of a hole, and we’re trying to catch people. We’ve gotta win every series we play.”

Good luck with that, guys.

OUR ONLY HOPE

Ronald Acuña Jr. advanced to the next round of fan voting that will determine starting position players for the All-Star game at Truist Park.

Voting resumes at noon Monday. Right here.

ABOUT THAT DRAFT PICK

So. The Hawks drafted Georgia’s Asa Newell. We gave you the basics in yesterday’s Sports Daily.

Now let’s go a little deeper.

A couple thoughts on how the 6-foot-9 former Bulldog fits in with Atlanta, courtesy of beat writer Lauren Williams:

“Newell, who turns 20 in October, has a good read for the game and knows how to anticipate and use his speed to get into passing lanes.”

“He is a switchable defender who gives the Hawks so much versatility in their defensive schemes. Scouts noted Newell’s relentlessness on defense and his willingness to give multiple efforts to finish possessions.”

He’s also capable of scoring, of course … but more defensive energy? For this Hawks team? Yes please.

🔗 Bonus link: Hawks add undrafted free agent

ALSO INTERESTING

😬 Barry Bonds is apparently set to get a statue outside the San Francisco Giants’ stadium. How we feeling about that, Henry Aaron fans?

⚖️ Ex-Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is now suspended for the first 10 weeks of the NFL season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Massage therapists have accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior.

🤨 The NCAA is considering a proposal to let athletes and staffers bet on pro sports. Which seems … messy. And serves as further proof that the organization will do anything but willingly pay players.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Dog photo? Dog photo. Enjoy your weekend.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of Sports Daily. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.