Sports Daily: Atlanta 🤝 Athens

Hey y’all. Happy just-about-Friday.

Lots to get to today, including the Braves (gasp!) losing to the Mets, a local guy’s Formula 1 dreams and … pseudo-athlete Jake Paul buying a massive South Georgia estate.

But first: The Hawks bring a Bulldog to town.

BULLDOG CONNECTION

Credit: Adam Hunger/AP Credit: Adam Hunger/AP

New Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh agreed to trade the team’s No. 13 pick to the Pelicans last night, essentially dropping back 10 spots in exchange for a potential lottery pick in 2026.

It was a shrewd move, AJC sports editor Rod Beard writes, and one that had plenty of experts questioning New Orleans’ thought process.

Which is nice, of course — Atlanta franchises never seem to find themselves on the positive side of such equations. A first-time GM pulling it off? Even better.

But the Hawks’ eventual selection at No. 23 is what made my little fan heart go pitapat: Say hello to Asa Newell, former Georgia Bulldog.

Newell was born in Atlanta and lived in Athens until he was 10.

He played high school ball at Monteverde Academy, the Florida hoops factory that also produced top picks Cooper Flagg and Derik Queen (who New Orleans took with the Hawks’ original pick).

His one-year run at UGA produced the Bulldogs’ first NCAA Tournament berth in a decade.

At 19 years old, the 6-foot-11 forward may take some time to fully develop. But, in the words of beat writer Lauren Williams, he figures to give the Hawks “another athletic player who plays well in transition.”

Saleh called him “an unbelievable competitor.”

Here’s the real question, though: Since when do Atlanta’s pro squads like players from the state’s flagship university?

The Falcons selected Georgia pass rusher Jalon Walker in April’s NFL draft — the first time the franchise has ever taken a Bulldog in the first round.

Now Newell, too?

Georgia (the school, not the state) doesn’t exactly have a long history of churning out NBA prospects. And it’s possible I missed someone … but a quick perusal suggests Jumaine Jones way back in 1999 may be the only other time the Hawks have used a first-round draft pick on a former Athenian.

He was promptly shipped to Philadelphia.

(Before you start typing an angry email, remember: Dominique Wilkins was actually drafted by the Jazz but refused to sign, ultimately forcing a trade to Atlanta.)

Drafting local kids just because they’re local kids isn’t the goal, of course. I’m skeptical such decisions even do things like put butts in seats.

But at the end of the day? It’s fun, y’all.

And don’t forget: Sports are supposed to be fun.

“Just being a kid from Georgia, and it means a lot, coming back to the city trying to be that hometown hero,” Newell said. “Going to the University of Georgia, and now going right up the road to the Hawks. Growing up as a Hawks fan, having a Kyle Korver jersey, it’s a blessing.”

THEY FINALLY GOT ONE

Credit: Frank Franklin II/AP Credit: Frank Franklin II/AP

The Braves lost to the Mets for once, with youngster Didier Fuentes surrendering six runs in 3⅓ innings.

Ideally, the 20-year-old would have more time to develop — but, as Gabriel Burns reports, Atlanta doesn’t have many options to fill the fifth starter spot.

“The thing that you can do is get out there and pitch,” manager Brian Snitker said. “That’s how you learn.”

Tonight’s series finale from Flushing starts at 7:10 p.m. on FanDuel Sports. Grant Holmes gets the start.

⚾ On a happier note: Ronald Acuña Jr. officially signed up for the home run derby at Truist Park next month. He’s done it twice before — and been eliminated by the Mets’ Pete Alonso both times. Grr.

More in today’s edition of the Braves Report.

THE BIG NUMBER: $27.6 MILLION

Atlanta United surrendered three goals in the first 42 minutes of last night’s 3-1 loss at Columbus, getting the second half of their season underway in familiar, uninspiring fashion.

At least they’re also spending a lot of money!

Newly released info put the Five Stripes’ payroll at the figure above — nearly double last year’s number and third highest in the MLS.

🔗 Bonus link: Two more teams clinch Club World Cup date in Atlanta

A WINNING FORMULA?

Credit: Courtesy photo/Rory Butcher Credit: Courtesy photo/Rory Butcher

Shawn Rashid, a 29-year-old native Atlantan, got a late start and faces long odds.

But he’s determined to make it as a Formula 1 driver: “Of course I want to be a world champion, but my top goal is to inspire people. I want to be an example for people that this is possible.”

I highly recommend you spend some time with Ken Sugiura’s piece on Rashid’s journey.

ALSO INTERESTING

⚖️ Local sports reporter Tabitha Turner says an Uber driver claiming to be the victim was actually the aggressor in a recent scuffle along the side of the interstate — and that she, Turner, has received relentless backlash from the driver’s social media posts.

🏈 Georgia football landed another big recruit, this time beating out Clemson and Miami for an instate, 4-star running back.

📝 The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed head coach Todd Bowles to a three-year contract extension. He’s on a run of NFC South titles, of course … but that’s as much an indictment on everyone else as it is a reason for praise.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Jon Kohler and Associates Credit: Jon Kohler and Associates

Pretty, right? Social media influencer and mostly pretend boxer Jake Paul just purchased the 5,746-acre South Georgia property known as Southlands … for $39 million.

He apparently paid for it with his earnings from last year’s “fight” with Mike Tyson.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

This one is large, even for me. - Jon Kohler, the real estate broker who made the sale

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of Sports Daily. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.