German power Borussia Dortmund will play a Club World Cup Round of 16 match on July 1 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Dortmund topped Group F with a 1-0 win over Ulsan on Wednesday. Dortmund will play the second-place team from Group E. Argentina’s River Plate and Italy’s Inter Milan, who play Wednesday night, are atop the group with four points. Mexico’s Monterrey is in third with two points. It will play Japan’s Urawa, which has no points, Wednesday.
The first Round of 16 match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, scheduled for Sunday, will feature Paris Saint-Germain playing Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.
Dortmund features American players Cole Campbell, who played in Atlanta United’s academy, and Gio Reyna.
Dortmund has won the Bundesliga eight times and the Champions League once, among its trophies.
Its fans, known as the “Yellow Wall” or “Borusse,” are among the most passionate in the sport. Their tifos — the banners raised before matches — are legendary.
About the Author
Keep Reading
What to know as Manchester City, Al Ain meet in Club World Cup in Atlanta
Here's what to know about Sunday's Manchester City, Al Aid Club World Cup matchup in Atlanta.
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
‘Power mad’: Why a far-right Georgia GOP faction is splintering
Defections from a far-right faction within the Georgia's Republican Party show it is losing influence in state politics.
Jake Paul’s $39 million Georgia property is fit for a ‘big kid,’ broker says
Social media influencer and professional boxer Jake Paul said much of the $39 million he paid to buy a massive South Georgia property in April came from fighting Mike Tyson