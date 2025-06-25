Atlanta United
Borussia Dortmund will play in Atlanta in Club World Cup

The team’s fans, known as the ‘Yellow Wall’ or ‘Borusse,’ are among the most passionate in the sport.
Borussia Dortmund's Carney Chukwuemeka, center, controls the ball as Ulsan HD's Heo Yool, left, and Ko Seung-beom try to stop him during the Club World Cup Group F soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Ulsan in Cincinnati, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (Jeff Dean/AP)

German power Borussia Dortmund will play a Club World Cup Round of 16 match on July 1 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Dortmund topped Group F with a 1-0 win over Ulsan on Wednesday. Dortmund will play the second-place team from Group E. Argentina’s River Plate and Italy’s Inter Milan, who play Wednesday night, are atop the group with four points. Mexico’s Monterrey is in third with two points. It will play Japan’s Urawa, which has no points, Wednesday.

The first Round of 16 match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, scheduled for Sunday, will feature Paris Saint-Germain playing Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.

Dortmund features American players Cole Campbell, who played in Atlanta United’s academy, and Gio Reyna.

Dortmund has won the Bundesliga eight times and the Champions League once, among its trophies.

Its fans, known as the “Yellow Wall” or “Borusse,” are among the most passionate in the sport. Their tifos — the banners raised before matches — are legendary.

