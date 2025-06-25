German power Borussia Dortmund will play a Club World Cup Round of 16 match on July 1 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Dortmund topped Group F with a 1-0 win over Ulsan on Wednesday. Dortmund will play the second-place team from Group E. Argentina’s River Plate and Italy’s Inter Milan, who play Wednesday night, are atop the group with four points. Mexico’s Monterrey is in third with two points. It will play Japan’s Urawa, which has no points, Wednesday.

The first Round of 16 match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, scheduled for Sunday, will feature Paris Saint-Germain playing Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.