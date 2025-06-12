The Falcons already accomplished the first step by bringing a former Bulldog into the mix. Now, it is about building camaraderie, and Walker is setting the tone for the rookie class.

Head coach Raheem Morris called the 21-year-old a “future captain” after just three practices of rookie minicamp, and Walker’s actions since only strengthened the endorsement.

“He’s been in here showing us exactly what he’s shown us in his college tape,” Morris said. “The human, the character, the person, the player, the all-in mentality. He has those captain-like traits, and when you first meet him, you get that feel, you get that vibe from him. You don’t wanna put too much on a player, particularly a young player, but he’ll be one of those guys that you can tell is gonna lead us in the future.”

Walker’s infectious personality, as described by outside linebackers coach Jacquies Smith, was apparent Wednesday during the option portion of practice. He constantly disrupted the team’s “young guy period” — where the developmental players participate in 11-on-11 work — and appeared to have a new handshake after each big play.

“It’s grown every day,” Walker said of his relationship with his teammates. “Having that space to be able to connect with these guys and learn each other’s guy’s names — where they’re from, where their background is, how they play and what they do on a day-to-day basis — that’s how you build it and grow relationships and connections throughout the team.”

Walker said building a connected unit goes beyond knowing each other’s names. He looked at Georgia’s defensive line as a prime example, claiming they spent more time together off the field than on it.

And the results showed. The group fed off one another, and Walker benefited with 12.5 career sacks — 6.5 of which came in 2024 — and the Butkus Award, presented to the nation’s top linebacker.

“I vow myself on not being just regular to the guys,” Walker said. “I really want to know the guys. Being at Georgia all my time, that’s something we prided ourselves on is knowing everybody in the building.”

The Falcons are implementing a similar approach with frequent golf outings and dinners. They also have a few big activities planned before reporting back to Flowery Branch for training camp in late July.