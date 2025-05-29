“We need to confront each other for how to get the best out of everybody,” Deila said.

Explore Read more about the Five Stripes

Almiron signed as a Designated Player after a $10 million transfer from Newcastle in the Premier League. Deila said Almiron’s lack of recent production can be explained by him being in a position he hasn’t played in several years. Almiron’s consistently drifting inside from the right wing ranks among the reasons he was moved to a second striker role.

Almiron has one goal, one assist and nine key passes in his past nine matches. Deila said Almiron needs to feel free to get into the 18-yard box and be mindful of his positioning.

“I think he is important for us in the way he built up the play,” Deila said. “So then it’s about finishing the attacks.”

Latte Lath was signed as a DP after an MLS-record $22 million transfer from Middlesbrough in England. He started hot, with five goals in his first six matches. He hasn’t scored since. He has taken only 17 shots in his past nine matches. He hasn’t surpassed 1.0 expected goals in any of those matches.

Deila said the team is there to support him in what he suspects must be a desperate feeling for Latte Lath.

“I’m sure he is a little bit frustrated, but I know what (he) can do,” Deila said. “I know what you’re going to be, but we need to dig in and work positively.”

Atlanta United’s midfielders and wingbacks are more than making up for Almiron’s and Latte Lath’s lack of meaningful stats.

Alexey Miranchuk has one goal and four assists in the past two. Bartosz Slisz has two goals. Jay Fortune was described by Deila after Sunday’s win against Cincinnati as being the team’s best player in recent matches. Right wingback Saba Lobjanidze has two assists, including one on Thiare’s winner against Orlando, and should have three because it was his corner kick that resulted in Slisz’s winning goal against Cincinnati.

“They all have legs, so they can run and win balls,” Deila said. “Especially Bartosz, who I think was all over the pitch (Wednesday). It was fantastic to see, and Jay as well (Wednesday). We also got really good switches from Miggy and Alexey, who have learned to not occupy the same spaces anymore. We got Saba high and wide on one side.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Bluesky @dougrobersonajc.bsky.social

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3

April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1

April 12 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

April 19 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 0

April 26 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 0

May 3 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 10 Chicago 2, Atlanta United 1

May 14 Atlanta United 1, Austin 1

May 17 Philadelphia 1, Atlanta United 0

May 25 Atlanta United 4, Cincinnati 2

May 28 Atlanta United 3, Orlando 2

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple