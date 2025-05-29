While Atlanta United’s midfielders and wingbacks are thriving in the team’s new formation, its two attacking players have yet to find their form.
The Five Stripes have scored seven goals in building this season’s first win streak, which continued with Wednesday’s 3-2 victory over Orlando City at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Neither Emmanuel Latte Lath nor Miguel Almiron, the “2″ in the 5-3-2 formation, have scored or assisted on those goals. Latte Lath hasn’t scored in nine matches. Jamal Thiare, Latte Lath’s backup, has scored three goals in the past four matches, including Wednesday’s winning goal.
Manager Ronny Deila said he isn’t worried but did challenge the duo, which has combined for eight goals and four assists.
“We need to confront each other for how to get the best out of everybody,” Deila said.
Almiron signed as a Designated Player after a $10 million transfer from Newcastle in the Premier League. Deila said Almiron’s lack of recent production can be explained by him being in a position he hasn’t played in several years. Almiron’s consistently drifting inside from the right wing ranks among the reasons he was moved to a second striker role.
Almiron has one goal, one assist and nine key passes in his past nine matches. Deila said Almiron needs to feel free to get into the 18-yard box and be mindful of his positioning.
“I think he is important for us in the way he built up the play,” Deila said. “So then it’s about finishing the attacks.”
Latte Lath was signed as a DP after an MLS-record $22 million transfer from Middlesbrough in England. He started hot, with five goals in his first six matches. He hasn’t scored since. He has taken only 17 shots in his past nine matches. He hasn’t surpassed 1.0 expected goals in any of those matches.
Deila said the team is there to support him in what he suspects must be a desperate feeling for Latte Lath.
“I’m sure he is a little bit frustrated, but I know what (he) can do,” Deila said. “I know what you’re going to be, but we need to dig in and work positively.”
Atlanta United’s midfielders and wingbacks are more than making up for Almiron’s and Latte Lath’s lack of meaningful stats.
Alexey Miranchuk has one goal and four assists in the past two. Bartosz Slisz has two goals. Jay Fortune was described by Deila after Sunday’s win against Cincinnati as being the team’s best player in recent matches. Right wingback Saba Lobjanidze has two assists, including one on Thiare’s winner against Orlando, and should have three because it was his corner kick that resulted in Slisz’s winning goal against Cincinnati.
“They all have legs, so they can run and win balls,” Deila said. “Especially Bartosz, who I think was all over the pitch (Wednesday). It was fantastic to see, and Jay as well (Wednesday). We also got really good switches from Miggy and Alexey, who have learned to not occupy the same spaces anymore. We got Saba high and wide on one side.”
Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule
Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2
March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0
March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0
March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2
March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3
April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1
April 12 New England 1, Atlanta United 0
April 19 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 0
April 26 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 0
May 3 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1
May 10 Chicago 2, Atlanta United 1
May 14 Atlanta United 1, Austin 1
May 17 Philadelphia 1, Atlanta United 0
May 25 Atlanta United 4, Cincinnati 2
May 28 Atlanta United 3, Orlando 2
May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1
July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup
Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup
Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup
Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple
Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple
Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple
