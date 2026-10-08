Trump eyes return to Georgia ahead of November midterms

The president could energize MAGA candidates in the state while causing headaches for other GOP contenders trying to keep him at arm’s length.

The president could energize MAGA candidates in the state while causing headaches for other GOP contenders trying to keep him at arm’s length.

President Donald Trump could make two campaign stops in Georgia before the November election, according to three Republican officials familiar with the plans who were not authorized to speak publicly about them.

The sources said that the visits remain tentative and the timing, details and whereabouts are uncertain.

A Trump appearance could energize GOP candidates who have embraced the president while complicating the strategy of those trying to distance themselves from his sagging poll numbers.

The potential trips would be the first since Trump visited Cobb County in July for an event to promote a new investment account for children that quickly became a campaign rally.