Politics A ‘bloodbath.’ Georgia Democrats sweep statewide offices in historic political upheaval A Democratic wave ended decades of GOP dominance in Georgia and threatened the GOP’s grip on the state Legislature. Share U.S. Rep. Mike Collins walks to the stage to address his supporters at his election night watch party at the Atlanta Marriott Perimeter Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Greg Bluestein Updated 19 minutes ago

Georgia’s political landscape was transformed Tuesday as Democrats swept every statewide office, captured the Governor’s Mansion for the first time in nearly three decades and threatened to win control of the Georgia House. It was a stunning reversal of fortune for Republicans, who entered the election controlling every statewide constitutional executive office and both chambers of the Legislature. By night’s end, their dominance was over. The result was a landmark night for Black women, who have long been the backbone of Georgia’s Democratic coalition but also have long been shut out of the state’s highest offices. Black women won races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general, agriculture commissioner, insurance commissioner, school superintendent, labor commissioner and public service commissioner.

Powered by U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s runaway reelection victory and Keisha Lance Bottoms’ historic win for governor, Democrats also won control of the Public Service Commission and narrowed the GOP majority in the state Senate. With votes still being tallied late Tuesday, Democrats were close to flipping control of the Georgia House, which Republicans have held since 2005.

Even long-shot Democrats pulled off upsets, unseating GOP incumbents favored to easily win another term, including Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper and Insurance Commissioner John King.

Family and supporters of Republican nominee for governor Rick Jackson listen to him speak as he thanks supporters during an election night watch party at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) And Democrats mounted unexpectedly strong challenges in several U.S. House districts drawn to favor Republicans. Even Democrats were stunned by the scope of their victories. They knew President Donald Trump’s sagging approval ratings had created an opening, but few fathomed a sweep this complete.

And now, just two years after Trump recaptured Georgia and four years after Gov. Brian Kemp cruised to reelection, voters delivered an astonishing rebuke to the party that had controlled state politics for a generation. “The voters pounded the table for change. That is the takeaway,” Democratic state Rep. Scott Holcomb said. “There is tremendous dissatisfaction with the direction of our country, and Democrats have an opportunity to lead the course correction.”

Holcomb, a military veteran, added: “I have not seen a bloodbath like this since I was deployed more than two decades ago.” A reckoning for Republicans Bottoms became the first Black woman elected governor in U.S. history, overcoming Republican billionaire Rick Jackson even after he poured more than $200 million of his own fortune into defeating her. Related Story Keisha Lance Bottoms and the long road from Crawfordville to Governor’s Mansion November 4, 2026 “We are in a transitioning period as a party, and we’ve got to get to a better place,” said Melanie Collier, a longtime GOP activist who watched the returns at Jackson’s subdued election night party.

The scope and scale of the defeat left Republicans confronting uncomfortable questions about their party’s future and its inextricable ties to Trump. Georgia Republican governor nominee Rick Jackson speaks as President Donald Trump looks on during a midterm campaign rally at Guardian Centers on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, in Perry. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) “This was definitely a referendum on Donald Trump. There were no ifs, ands or buts about it,” said Debbie Dooley, a former tea party leader who has grown critical of the president. “Maybe this will finally send the message it’s time to move on from Trump.”