Elections Democrats poised to win majority in Georgia House for first time in 22 years Republicans retained control of the state Senate, but their majority has narrowed. Share Charlie Bailey, chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia, speaks during an election night watch party on Tuesday in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By David Wickert 14 minutes ago

Democrats were poised to take control of the Georgia House of Representatives in a wave election that has transformed Georgia government. The party flipped numerous Republican-held House seats, but a few races remained too close to call early Wednesday. Still, Democrats led in enough seats to gain control of the state House for the first time in 22 years if those results hold. The results also put House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley in line to potentially become the first Black woman speaker of the Georgia House. Black women won eight statewide races on Tuesday night, including Keisha Lance Bottoms, who became the nation’s first Black woman governor.

Related Story Keisha Lance Bottoms elected Georgia governor, a first for a Black woman in US The power shift would mean a host of Democratic policies that have long been stalled could get real consideration, including making more people eligible for Medicaid — the government-funded health insurance program — and raising the minimum wage above the federal level of $7.25 per hour. But Republicans appeared to maintain control of the state Senate, setting up a divided government that Georgia hasn’t seen in two decades. Democrats proclaimed victory in the House despite the outstanding races, with Democratic Party of Georgia Chair Charlie Bailey declaring “the people of Georgia kicked off a new era for our state by ending 24 years of failed Republican rule under the Gold Dome and electing a Democratic State House majority.” Related Story Dems sweep competitive local races across metro Atlanta Republican House Speaker Jon Burns, who was reelected but stands to lose his leadership post, was more circumspect.

“While a few key seats remain within the recount margin, we still have a strong, resilient, and committed caucus,” Burns said. “Our dedication to protecting Georgia’s conservative values has not — and will not — change. We will continue showing up for the job we were elected to do each and every day — defending our future, uplifting our neighbors, strengthening opportunity, and keeping Georgia the great state we all know and love.”

Democrats need a net gain of 10 seats to take control of the chamber. The Associated Press declared Democrats defeated at least seven incumbent House Republicans, including Sandy Donatucci of Buford, Noelle Kahaian of Locust Grove and Don Parsons of Marietta. Democrats led Republican incumbents in six other races, but at least one of those may be headed for a recount. State law does not require an automatic recount. But candidates can request one if the margin is less than or equal to 0.5%. Incumbent state Rep. Soo Hong, R-Lawrenceville, trailed Democrat Chris Luchey by just 27 votes early Wednesday. Related Story How Jon Ossoff turned the tables on Georgia Republicans Results won’t be official until certified by local and state election officials. County election boards have until Monday to certify the results. Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger must certify statewide results by Nov. 20. At least one incumbent Democrat — Eric Gisler of Watkinsville — lost on Tuesday. Gisler won a stunning victory in a special election last year that Democrats believed was a harbinger of voter discontent with Republican rule. But Gisler lost to Republican Mack “Dutch” Guest IV in a rematch on Tuesday.

In the Georgia Senate, Democrats unseated incumbent Republicans Clint Dixon of Buford and Shawn Still of Suwanee. Democrat Darcy Castro led incumbent state Sen. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth.