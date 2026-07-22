Politics Why Donald Trump is headed to Cobb County today The president’s visit to Wheeler High School will promote his new savings program while testing GOP unity, old grudges and Democratic resistance. President Donald Trump speaks during his rally at Coosa Steel service center in Rome in February. Trump is scheduled to make his second trip to Georgia this year on Wednesday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Greg Bluestein 24 minutes ago Share

President Donald Trump is visiting Cobb County’s Wheeler High School on Wednesday to promote a new investment account for children. But Trump rarely sticks to the script. Expect him to outline his new “Trump Accounts,” just don’t be surprised if he ventures much further afield. Here’s what we’re watching: Republican nominee for governor Rick Jackson, seen here at a rally in Cleveland last week. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Trump’s clout — and its limits This will be the first time Trump shares a stage with Georgia’s top Republican contenders since they became their party’s nominees. U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, the GOP nominee for Senate, and billionaire Rick Jackson, the party’s candidate for governor, are both set to join him. Trump endorsed Collins just days before the runoff last month. But the president did not back Jackson, instead supporting his rival, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones.

Jackson has worked to ensure his victory over Jones isn’t seen as a repudiation of Trump. He has promised to be “Trump’s favorite governor” and recently donated an additional $1 million to him. Trump also quickly endorsed Jackson after the runoff. At the same time, Jackson is trying to steer the general election away from the president and toward his own agenda — and sharpen his contrast with Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms. Trump’s arrival offers both nominees an early chance to define their general election messages before a broader audience. That’s particularly true for Collins, who is expected to use his remarks as a preview of the campaign to come as he struggles to gain traction against U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.

“This next month will be very important for Mike Collins,” said Stephen Lawson, a veteran GOP strategist and former Collins campaign adviser. “Can he build that infrastructure? Can he start to get his message out with the president’s campaign event?”

Georgia GOP Chair Josh McKoon. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Will 2020 resurface? Rumors swirled last week that Trump would use a primetime speech from the White House to revive false claims about his 2020 election defeat. Instead, he didn’t mention Georgia at all, but instead made broader claims on alleged Chinese interference in American elections. But with a Georgia backdrop, Trump could easily veer back into the conspiracy theories that Democrats warned he would embrace — and that Republicans privately fear would become a distraction. Georgia GOP Chair Josh McKoon said Trump and the rest of the party have done a good job looking ahead. “I listened to the president’s speech, and what I heard is somebody talking about election integrity as an issue going forward with these elections that we’re about to have in 2026, to make sure that people have confidence,” McKoon said.

Democrats said Trump’s fixation with 2020 hasn’t faded. Ossoff called the speech a “clear signal of this president’s intent to unconstitutionally wield federal power to attack this election and undermine voting rights. “He still cannot let go of his shame and humiliation of having been dealt that defeat by voters here in Georgia and across the country,” he told supporters in Rome. Then-former President Donald Trump (left) greets Gov. Brian Kemp during a news conference in 2024. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) An uneasy Republican truce The clearest reminder of Trump’s unpredictability came at an August 2024 rally in Atlanta when he stunned Republicans by reigniting his feud with Gov. Brian Kemp during a nearly 10 minute tirade against the two-term governor and his wife. It took nearly a month — and intervention from U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, McKoon and others — to repair the rupture and get Trump and Kemp back on the same page.

Tensions are simmering again, though neither side has let them erupt. Whether Trump takes another shot at Kemp — or at other Georgia Republicans he has long targeted — will be something to watch. Democratic nominee for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms (left) and U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff rally together in Savannah last month. (Sarah Peacock for the AJC) Democrats mobilize Democratic activists are promising the largest protest since the “No Kings” rallies a few months ago, with plans to demonstrate as close to Wheeler High School as possible. They are outraged that Trump is using a public school in the heart of one of Georgia’s most important Democratic-controlled counties as his backdrop. They also plan to turn the visit into a mobilizing tool. Ossoff and Bottoms have both framed their campaigns as referendums on Trump. The fallout could also trickle down to the local level. Cobb County School Board candidate Micheal Garza has seen a surge of interest in his campaign to unseat a Republican incumbent and flip control of the board — one of the last bastions of GOP power in Cobb.