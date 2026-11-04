Politics Democrats sweep Georgia statewide offices Lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state among the races Democrats won. Share Charlie Bailey, chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia, opens the program during the Jon Ossoff for Senate election night watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Atlanta. In Georgia's 2026 U.S. Senate election, Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff sought reelection against Republican challenger U.S. Rep. Mike Collins. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Georgia Democrats won control of Georgia’s top elected state offices Tuesday, ending a generation of Republican control. Democrats won the races for lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state — offices that will allow them to preside in the Georgia Senate, decide some the state’s law enforcement priorities and oversee elections. They also won the races for commissioners of agriculture, insurance and labor, as well as state school superintendent. Combined with Keisha Lance Bottoms’ victory in the governor’s race, Tuesday’s results amount to a near-complete Democratic takeover of Georgia government. Josh McLaurin, lieutenant governor-elect, speaks during the Jon Ossoff for Senate campaign election night watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Lieutenant governor Democrat Josh McLaurin defeated his Republican opponent Greg Dolezal in the lieutenant governor’s race making him the first of his party to hold power over the Senate chamber since 2007.

On the campaign trail, the Democrat touted his ability to work across the aisle during his time as both a state representative and state senator. In Georgia, the lieutenant governor wields immense power in the state Senate by presiding over floor debates and making committee assignments that give him control over what bills reach the floor for a vote.

Tanya Miller, attorney general-elect, speaks during the Jon Ossoff for Senate campaign election night watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Attorney general

Democrat state Rep. Tanya Miller narrowly defeated Republican state Sen. Brian Strickland in the attorney general’s race. That likely means a shift in priorities for the state’s top lawyer. One example: Current Republican Attorney General Chris Carr sued the Biden administration over its vaccine and mask mandate for the Head Start childcare program and opposing Biden’s college debt relief plan. A Democratic attorney general could take similar action against the Trump administration.

“Tonight, together, we made history. But more importantly, tonight, we made a promise: that justice in Georgia will never be reserved for the wealthy, the powerful or the politically connected,” Miller said late Tuesday. “Georgia, you have elected a people’s lawyer.” Penny Brown Reynolds, secretary of state-elect, speaks during the Jon Ossoff for Senate campaign election night watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Secretary of state Democrat Penny Brown Reynolds defeated Republican state Rep. Tim Fleming in the race to become secretary of state.

Reynolds is a former Fulton County State Court judge and onetime host of the reality TV show “Family Court with Judge Penny.” She also served in the Biden administration as a senior official in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Reynolds has said she wants to safeguard vulnerable communities from fraud, modernize professional licensing, protect voting rights and restore trust in elections.

Keisha Sean Waites, insurance commissioner-elect, speaks during the Jon Ossoff for Senate campaign election night watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Insurance commissioner Democrat Keisha Sean Waites defeated incumbent Republican Insurance Commissioner John King. Waites is a former Georgia state representative and Atlanta City Council member. She ran on challenging rate hikes by home and auto insurers, advocating to outlaw ZIP code and credit score-based premiums, and creating a dedicated task force to investigate scams that target seniors and other vulnerable residents.

Nikki Porcher, labor commissioner-elect, speaks during the Jon Ossoff for Senate campaign election night watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Labor commissioner Democrat Nikki Porcher defeated incumbent Republican Bárbara Rivera Holmes. Porcher founded a nonprofit and is a U.S. Air Force veteran and former public school educator. Holmes made history in 2025 when she was appointed labor commissioner, becoming the first Latina to hold statewide office in Georgia. The labor commissioner handles applications for unemployment insurance, collects and reports on labor market data, and manages career centers across the state. Katherine Juhan-Arnold, the Democratic nominee for agriculture commissioner, speaks during the Jon Ossoff for Senate campaign election night watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Agriculture commissioner Katherine Juhan-Arnold defeated incumbent Republican Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper. Juhan-Arnold is the founder of a Snellville nonprofit that connects farmers with markets and families with fresh, locally grown food.