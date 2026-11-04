Georgia voters approve three new amendments to state constitution

A DeKalb County E-911 shift supervisor works at her desk in the DeKalb E-911 Communications Center at the police department on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2024, in Tucker. Voters approved a new fund to modernize the state’s 911 services in the 2026 midterm election. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Voters authorized a 911 modernization fund, an increased property tax exemption for farmers, and nonpartisan probate judges.

Voters authorized a 911 modernization fund, an increased property tax exemption for farmers, and nonpartisan probate judges.

Georgia voters approved three new amendments to Georgia’s constitution Tuesday by wide margins.

Here’s a look at what they do.

Next Generation 9-1-1 Fund

Voters approved a new fund to modernize the state’s 911 services by a vote of 78% to 22%.

The fund will support several changes to 911 technology, including allowing callers to send text messages, pictures and videos to emergency dispatchers.

The 911 fee Georgians pay on their phone bill will not immediately change. Future laws will decide how the fund will be managed and what money will be deposited into it. The current 911 cellphone fee is $1.50.