Use our interactive map to explore live election results anywhere in the state.

Use our interactive map to explore live election results anywhere in the state.

Across the state, voters cast ballots on Election Day at nearly 3,000 precincts. These results provide the most detailed data on how neighborhoods and communities voted in Tuesday’s races.

See full county results for hundreds of local and state races on our results page, and follow the latest election updates on our live blog.

Enter your address to find your voting precinct and explore results in your neighborhood. Use the drop-down menu to switch which race you are viewing.

Data is provided by the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office and updates throughout the night.