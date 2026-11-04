Explore how Ossoff outperformed Kamala Harris in nearly every Georgia precinct.

Explore how Ossoff outperformed Kamala Harris in nearly every Georgia precinct.

In his landslide victory over U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff improved on former Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 margins in all 159 counties and nearly all 2,600 voting precincts in Georgia.

Ossoff won 12 counties Donald Trump carried in his 2024 presidential victory, including Fayette, Houston, Baldwin and Peach counties.

Whitfield County in northwest Georgia had the largest swing toward Ossoff, with a 31 point shift from the 2024 result. Trump won the county by 44 points two years ago. Collins still won the county, but by 13 points.

The smallest shift toward Ossoff was in Quitman County in southwest Georgia. Collins won by 9 points compared to Trump’s 15 point margin in 2024.