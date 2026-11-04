Politics U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff cruises to reelection over Republican Mike Collins U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff was elected to serve a second term in the Senate after an early call on his race against Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins. Share U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff has won reelection over Republican opponent U.S. Rep. Mike Collins. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Tia Mitchell Updated 0 minutes ago

What was once expected to be the most competitive U.S. Senate race in the country turned out to be a walk in the park for the incumbent. Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff easily won a second term in office defeating U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, according to unofficial results. The Associated Press called race was called roughly an hour after polls closed with Ossoff claiming about two-thirds of the tallied votes. With Ossoff retaining his seat, Democrats are in a stronger position to take the majority in the Senate by flipping four Republican-held seats. The Atlanta Democrat ran on a platform of restoring cuts to Medicaid and subsidies to make health coverage more affordable. He also touted his reputation as an accessible lawmaker who brings home the money and is responsive to constituents’ concerns. Several local GOP elected officials endorsed his campaign.

Ossoff was also a sharp critic of President Donald Trump on the campaign trail, often accusing the president of being distracted by the war in Iran and beautification projects in Washington while people suffered under a sagging economy and rising costs. Meanwhile, Collins throughout the election never distanced himself from Trump even as the president’s approval ratings sagged. Collins backed the Iran war and Trump’s tariffs policies, both of which polled poorly with voters. Collins won a competitive Republican primary to determine who would challenge Ossoff. He defeated former football coach Derek Dooley in the June runoff despite concerns from Gov. Brian Kemp and other GOP leaders that Collins was too flawed to defeat Ossoff.

He was already under investigation by the House Ethics Committee concerning allegations that he allowed his former chief of staff Brandon Phillips to hire his girlfriend for a no-show internship and misused federal funds. Collins later fired Phillips after he posted a crude rape joke on social media concerning the wife of an adviser to Dooley.

The controversies only mounted after the primary. News reports dug into ties to antisemitism and white nationalism among multiple people in Collins’ orbit, including his son-in-law who lives on his property in Jackson.