Politics AJC Poll: Democrats high on Ossoff heading into tough election More Democrats say they approve U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s job performance but two-thirds of Republicans continue to say they disapprove. (Photo Illustration: AJC | Source: Getty)

By Tia Mitchell 1 hour ago Share

More Democrats are saying they approve of U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s job performance while his support among Republicans, already low, has not budged. These results from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s latest poll of likely Georgia primary voters come as Ossoff seeks a second term in office. U.S. Reps. Mike Collins and Buddy Carter and former football coach Derek Dooley are seeking the GOP nomination to challenge him in November.

Among Republicans polled, just 20% said they strongly or somewhat approve of Ossoff’s job performance. That was the same result as when the question was asked last November. Among Democrats, however, the percentage of respondents who said the approved of the way Ossoff is doing his job jumped from 79% to 89%. Conyers resident Pat Grant said Ossoff is juggling the demands of the office and his campaign artfully.

“He’s doing a considerable amount of campaigning and staying on task and staying on the subjects that the voters are concerned with,” she said. “I think he’s doing a fantastic job in that regard.”