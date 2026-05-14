Politics Georgia Democrats show growing confidence in fairness of elections According to a new AJC poll, a quarter of Democratic voters expressed concerns about whether the primary election would be conducted fairly and accurately, but that’s better than last fall. (Photo Illustration: AJC | Source: Getty)

By Caleb Groves 41 minutes ago Share

Despite the seizure of troves of ballots from the 2020 election in Fulton County by the FBI and comments from President Donald Trump about “nationalizing” elections, Democratic voters enter the midterms slightly more confident in the process than they were just six months ago. According to an exclusive poll by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution of likely primary voters, one in four Democratic voters are not confident the primary elections will be conducted fairly. That’s an improvement over the AJC’s polling in the fall when a third of Democratic voters lacked confidence in the system.

The AJC has been tracking voter confidence in polls for several years. The findings in the AJC’s fall survey were notable because for years it had been Republicans who questioned the integrity of Georgia’s elections. While GOP confidence rose in that poll, Democrats declined. The new polling would seem to reflect Democrats’ hopes for the midterms following surprise gains in special elections last year for the state’s Public Service Commission. But some voters still expressed their concerns that Trump’s efforts to reshape American elections through executive order and the prospect of federal immigration agents appearing at polling locations could derail an orderly election. “My main concern would be ICE intimidation,” said Daniel Catanese, a 24-year-old from Cobb County. “I don’t think outright fraud is likely.”

Still, more than two-thirds — 70% — of likely Democratic primary voters said they are very or somewhat confident that the primary election will be conducted fairly and accurately. Even more likely Republican primary voters — 77% — are very or somewhat confident in the election heading into Tuesday’s election. About 21% of GOP voters lacked confidence in the election, an increase from 19% in the fall, the poll showed. But that jump is within the poll’s margin or error.