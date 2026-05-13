Business Trump floats federal gas tax relief. Would that help metro Atlanta drivers? The president’s proposal comes as gas prices have risen to more than $4 per gallon in the metro region. Lala Long returns a gas pump at a QuikTrip in Mableton on May 6, 2026. Prices have soared above $4 per gallon as peak travel season begins. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Amy Wenk and Tia Mitchell 1 hour ago Share

As metro Atlanta residents wince at higher prices at the pump, President Donald Trump has offered a potential solution: temporarily take away the federal gas tax. Trump this week told CBS News reporter Nancy Cordes that he wants to pause the federal gas tax “for a period of time,” the White House correspondent said on social media.

The federal gas tax is currently 18.4 cents for gasoline and 24.4 cents for diesel, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Erasing that tax temporarily could help metro Atlanta motorists, said Patrick De Haan, a petroleum analyst with GasBuddy. But whether that happens is less clear. Prices have surged since late February when the Iran war began, disrupting energy production and shipping through a critical oil export route known as the Strait of Hormuz.

The average price for regular unleaded gas in metro Atlanta was $4.08 per gallon as of Tuesday afternoon, according to AAA data. Average diesel prices were $5.13 per gallon.

“If everything held still, that would push you back below the $4 a gallon mark temporarily,” De Haan said of a possible pause on the federal gas tax. “But it’s too early to know if gas prices might be higher by the time this gets enacted.” In fact, De Haan previously predicted gas prices could rise to $5 per gallon by June without a resolution to the war. Georgia already benefits from a state gas tax suspension that Gov. Brian Kemp enacted in March. That has kept gas prices in metro Atlanta below the national average, which was about $4.50 for a gallon of unleaded Tuesday afternoon, according to AAA data. But that exemption is set to expire next week. A spokesperson for Kemp didn’t immediately respond to a request from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution asking whether it may be extended. Trump cannot pass a gas tax holiday on his own. Only Congress has the authority to pause it, and that’s rarely happened. The Washington Post reported that only in 1934 did Congress manage to shave a half cent off the gas tax when Prohibition ended.

Then-President Joe Biden tried to suspend the gas tax in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but the measure failed to gain support in Congress. Yet, Republican lawmakers were quick to respond to Trump’s comments this week. U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said on social media on Monday he would introduce legislation, as did U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla. “American families need this relief on gas prices,” Luna said on social media platform X. Democratic U.S. senators Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., in March also introduced a bill to temporarily suspend the federal gas tax through October, and a similar bill was filed in the House by Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H. But the legislation hasn’t advanced with Republicans in control of both chambers. Now, Democrats are downplaying Trump’s call for similar relief. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor Tuesday that Trump’s proposal to suspend the gas tax is not enough.