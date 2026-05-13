Business Atlanta invested nearly $1B into the Beltline. What did it get in return? Businesses along the trail loop employ tens of thousands and have spent $14.2B on private projects, new analysis shows. A cyclist pedals across the Atlanta Beltline North Avenue Bridge in December. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

By Zachary Hansen 1 hour ago Share

What supports a workforce the size of a Fortune 500 company and attracts as much foot traffic each year as the Georgia Aquarium? It isn’t a professional sports stadium or a towering landmark. Rather, the answer is effectively just a strip of concrete.

The Atlanta Beltline on Wednesday released the results of an economic impact analysis detailing how the 22-mile trail loop has impacted its city. The trail’s development, which involved converting former rail corridors with nearly $1 billion in public and philanthropic financial support since 2005, has resulted in a magnet that combines urban leisure with live-work-play development. The Beltline boasts of $14.2 billion in private investment — surpassing its initial $10 billion goal five years ahead of schedule. It’s also credited with helping to create tens of thousands of full-time jobs from companies operating in the trail’s orbit. Runners, walkers and bikers use the Beltline's Eastside trail in 2014. (Ben Gray for the AJC) In 2025, it also resulted in $23 billion of economic output either directly or through spillover effects, according to the analysis, which was produced by Philadelphia-based consultancy Econsult Solutions Inc.

“We all had a glimpse that the Beltline would be economically successful when it first started,” said Clyde Higgs, president and CEO of Atlanta Beltline Inc., the city-ordained entity in charge of the trail’s development. “But I don’t know that anyone imagined this scale when it came to economic impact.”

While the initial plan for the Beltline traces back to Ryan Gravel’s master’s thesis at Georgia Tech in 1999, the 22-mile trail loop’s development began in earnest in the early 2000s as residents and philanthropic and government entities coalesced around a vision. In 2005, Atlanta leaders created the Beltline Tax Allocation District — an area where property tax revenue growth is allocated to pay for infrastructure within its boundaries — that acted as a financing mechanism for the trail’s development while also specifying additional goals. The first sections of the Beltline sparked adjacent real estate frenzies, creating a new skyline of luxe towers in Old Fourth Ward and popular mixed-use destinations in the burgeoning West Midtown neighborhoods. Affordability — or lack thereof — emerged as a controversy for the Beltline as longtime residents saw their property taxes balloon, stoking concerns over gentrification. The Atlanta Beltline on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC) Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who is also on the Beltline’s board, said affordability is being addressed through new programs and policies that are working as intended.

“Now, with the right people in the right positions, there are policies in place to protect legacy residents and small businesses from being priced out of the communities they built,” Dickens said in a news release on Wednesday’s analysis. It evaluated the half-mile radius surrounding the main Beltline trail, which is called the Beltline Planning Area. It’s a geography that encompasses roughly as much land as Washington, D.C. The Beltline initially aimed to create 25,000 full-time jobs in the planning area by 2030, which is when the entire trail is on track to be finished. But that goal was doubled after initial development activity surpassed expectations, Higgs said. The Beltline ended 2025 with 34,000 jobs supported in the area. The Atlanta Beltline on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC) The Beltline also aims to create or preserve 5,600 affordable housing units by 2030. It ended 2025 with 4,425 affordable units either delivered or in development, alongside another 833 in planning stages.