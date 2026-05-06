Interactive: What Georgia Republicans think about the top races and issues

With weeks until Election Day, a new poll from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows who is leading the big Republican races and what they think about the major issues facing the state.

The poll of 1,000 likely Republican primary voters was conducted for the AJC on April 18-26 by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs. The margin of sampling error is 3.1 percentage points. The results were weighted to reflect the Republican primary electorate based on race, sex, age and education.