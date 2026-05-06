Politics

Interactive: What Georgia Republicans think about the top races and issues

A new AJC poll finds Republican primary races up for grabs and opposition to data centers.
A person walks past a voting sign on Election Day outside the Helene Mills Senior Center on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
A person walks past a voting sign on Election Day outside the Helene Mills Senior Center on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
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43 minutes ago

With weeks until Election Day, a new poll from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows who is leading the big Republican races and what they think about the major issues facing the state.

The poll of 1,000 likely Republican primary voters was conducted for the AJC on April 18-26 by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs. The margin of sampling error is 3.1 percentage points. The results were weighted to reflect the Republican primary electorate based on race, sex, age and education.

About the Authors

Isaac Sabetai is an audience specialist with the state and federal politics team. He builds data visualizations and other projects that help explain what Georgia lawmakers are doing and how the state is or isn't changing.

Charles Minshew is the data editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

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