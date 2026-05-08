Opinion Gwinnett Young Democrats: Why we won’t support this ex-Republican for governor We don’t all agree on which Democratic candidate should lead our ticket for governor. But on one point, we are united: Geoff Duncan cannot be that nominee. Democratic candidates for governor (from left) Keisha Lance Bottoms, Olu Brown, Amanda Duffy, Geoff Duncan, Jason Esteves, Derrick Jackson and Michael Thurmond, appear at the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young primary election debate at Georgia Public Broadcasting, Monday, April 27, 2026, in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By The Executive Board of Gwinnett County Young Democrats – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 33 minutes ago Share

Georgia Democrats are in the middle of a real debate about the future of our party — and that’s a good thing. In Gwinnett County, one of the most diverse and fastest-growing counties in the country, young Democrats are energized, engaged and divided in the way a healthy coalition should be. We don’t all agree on which Democratic candidate should lead our ticket for governor.

But on one point, we are united: Former Republican Lt. Gov.-turned-Democrat Geoff Duncan cannot be that nominee. By nominating Geoff Duncan, we could potentially set Georgians up for having to pick between bad choice and a terrible choice — a choice no one wants to make. This isn’t about purity tests or picking favorites. It is a question of values, trust and who can actually flip this seat. And on those measures, Geoff Duncan has disqualified himself with his own record. Election bill limited opportunities to vote Let’s start with the most basic issue in a democracy: the right to vote.

Duncan supported Senate Bill 202, the sweeping voter suppression law that made it harder for young people, voters of color and working families to make their votes count.

In counties like Gwinnett, Fulton, Cobb and DeKalb — the very places Democrats need to win — the number of ballot drop boxes plummeted from 107 to just 25. That wasn’t an accident. It was a deliberate effort to limit access that he helped spearhead. Now Duncan wants those same voters to trust him, to show up for him and to believe he cares about them. We won’t pretend that makes sense. And we won’t help him sell that story. His record is even more egregious on reproductive healthcare. Duncan supported Georgia’s so-called “heartbeat bill,” a near-total abortion ban that has put lives at risk and forced doctors to navigate legal gray areas instead of prioritizing patients.

At the same time, Republican leaders — including Duncan as lieutenant governor — have refused to expand Medicaid, leaving hospitals and birthing units underfunded and closing across rural and underserved communities. The result is a healthcare system stretched to the breaking point, where access to basic maternal care is disappearing. Nominee needs to listen and see us Georgians are suffering, and in some cases dying, because of these choices. It’s not a theory. It’s not political spin. It’s reality.

And then there is what we have seen first-hand. When Geoff Duncan came to speak at a Gwinnett County Democrats meeting, we hoped to see someone ready to engage, to listen and to show growth. Instead, we heard him repeat right-wing talking points about “Biden open border policies,” language that demonizes immigrant families and ignores the lived experiences of the communities that make Gwinnett what it is. Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Geoff Duncan speaks to the press during a candidate forum event, in Atlanta, Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (Matthew Pearson/WABE via AP) In one of the most diverse counties in the nation, that rhetoric is not just out of touch, it is disqualifying.

We also watched him refer to transgender Georgians as “the trans,” reducing human beings — including our friends, neighbors, and fellow members — to political props. When given the opportunity to engage directly with a trans member of our organization, he refused. In a room full of people, he chose to retreat rather than have a conversation. That moment said more than any talking point could. Leadership is not just about what you say when it’s easy. It’s about how you show up when it matters — when you are asked to listen and to represent the people in front of you. Geoff Duncan failed that test. Plenty of options to choose from To be clear: this is not about purity. Our board and membership include people supporting different Democratic candidates, with different priorities and visions for our state. We welcome that debate. It makes us stronger. But we know Geoff Duncan cannot and will not drive Georgians to the polls.

There is a line. You cannot support voter suppression and then ask those voters to carry you to victory. You cannot back abortion bans and healthcare policies that hurt Georgians and then claim to represent their best interests. You cannot use dehumanizing language about immigrants and LGBTQ+ people and expect trust. For us, it’s simple: Anyone but Geoff.

Georgia Democrats have a deep bench of candidates who have stood with our communities, fought for our rights, and earned the trust of voters who built this coalition. We should pick between them. Gwinnett County helped deliver Democratic victories in 2020 and 2022 because young voters, voters of color, and working families showed up for candidates who fought for us. That coalition is not a guarantee. It must be protected and led by people who actually believe in it. Geoff Duncan has not shown that he does. And we will not pretend otherwise.