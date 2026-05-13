Elections Democrats, Republicans have no idea who should be Georgia’s lieutenant governor AJC survey shows large majorities not sure who they’ll vote for in Tuesday’s primary. (Photo Illustration: By the AJC)

By David Wickert 1 hour ago Share

Ask Georgia Democrats and Republicans who they want to be the next lieutenant governor, and they’ll give you a surprisingly common answer: They don’t know. Large majorities of likely voters from both major political parties said they have not decided who they’d vote for in Tuesday’s primary election, according to a new poll from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. That means no candidates are breaking through in a crowded field in both parties. But it also means just about anyone could sneak into a runoff and become their party’s nominee for the state’s second-highest office in November.

The office of lieutenant governor is a relatively new position in Georgia, created in 1945 by an amendment to the state constitution. Georgia has only had 13 lieutenant governors in its history. Yet unlike most states, the office comes with real power in Georgia. The lieutenant governor presides over the Georgia Senate — a powerful post that comes with substantial influence over legislation. But much of that power depends on who wields it and which party is in control of the chamber. Despite that real and potential power, the race for lieutenant governor is not capturing the attention of likely voters, according to the AJC survey. Three Democrats and seven Republicans are running. In the Democratic primary, about 13% of likely primary voters said they supported former state Sen. Nabilah Parkes of Duluth, while Atlanta accountant Richard Wright and state Sen. Josh McLaurin of Sandy Springs each earned the support of about 9% of respondents.

Meanwhile, about 70% of Democratic voters said they didn’t know who they would vote for. In short, the Democratic race is a dead heat. The Republican race isn’t any clearer. About 62% of Republican respondents said they didn’t know who they would vote for. Former state Sen. John F. Kennedy has the support of 11% of likely GOP voters, while former Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch has the support of about 7%. Three other candidates — state Rep. David Clark, state Sen. Greg Dolezal and state Sen. Blake Tillery — have between 5% and 6% support. Two other candidates — Brenda Nelson-Porter and Takosha Swan — earned the support of 2% or less of voters.