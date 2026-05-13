Elections

Democrats, Republicans have no idea who should be Georgia’s lieutenant governor

AJC survey shows large majorities not sure who they’ll vote for in Tuesday’s primary.
(Photo Illustration: By the AJC)
(Photo Illustration: By the AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Ask Georgia Democrats and Republicans who they want to be the next lieutenant governor, and they’ll give you a surprisingly common answer: They don’t know.

Large majorities of likely voters from both major political parties said they have not decided who they’d vote for in Tuesday’s primary election, according to a new poll from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. That means no candidates are breaking through in a crowded field in both parties. But it also means just about anyone could sneak into a runoff and become their party’s nominee for the state’s second-highest office in November.

The office of lieutenant governor is a relatively new position in Georgia, created in 1945 by an amendment to the state constitution. Georgia has only had 13 lieutenant governors in its history.

Yet unlike most states, the office comes with real power in Georgia. The lieutenant governor presides over the Georgia Senate — a powerful post that comes with substantial influence over legislation. But much of that power depends on who wields it and which party is in control of the chamber.

Despite that real and potential power, the race for lieutenant governor is not capturing the attention of likely voters, according to the AJC survey. Three Democrats and seven Republicans are running.

In the Democratic primary, about 13% of likely primary voters said they supported former state Sen. Nabilah Parkes of Duluth, while Atlanta accountant Richard Wright and state Sen. Josh McLaurin of Sandy Springs each earned the support of about 9% of respondents.

Meanwhile, about 70% of Democratic voters said they didn’t know who they would vote for. In short, the Democratic race is a dead heat.

The Republican race isn’t any clearer. About 62% of Republican respondents said they didn’t know who they would vote for.

Former state Sen. John F. Kennedy has the support of 11% of likely GOP voters, while former Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch has the support of about 7%. Three other candidates — state Rep. David Clark, state Sen. Greg Dolezal and state Sen. Blake Tillery — have between 5% and 6% support.

Two other candidates — Brenda Nelson-Porter and Takosha Swan — earned the support of 2% or less of voters.

All of the candidates have struggled to get voters’ attention amid a furious campaign season featuring multiple highly competitive races with national implications. Three Republicans are locked in a tight race for the U.S. Senate. Plus, the top two Republican candidates for governor and their allies have spent more than $100 million so far in a contest that is dominating TV advertising space.

Still, the races have been marked by feisty campaigning. On the Democratic side, McLaurin has accused Parkes of neglecting her constituents and being afraid to meet with ordinary Georgians on the campaign trail. Parkes, in turn, has accused McLaurin of being too cozy with Republicans. And Wright has sought to portray himself as a moderate Democrat who could work with the Republicans, who are likely to maintain a Senate majority.

AJC primary elections polls

Democratic Governor: Bottoms leads as Democratic rivals hope for runoff

GOP Governor: More than $100M later, race is neck-and-neck

Democratic Senate: Democrats high on Ossoff heading into tough election

GOP Senate: Collins leads in primary, but most voters undecided

Explore complete poll results: Democrats | Republicans

Popularity test: Gov. Brian Kemp bets his clout can lift Derek Dooley

Technology: Voters back AI rules as campaigns’ fake videos, deepfakes prompt concerns

Elections: Georgians, even many Republicans, oppose a federal election takeover

Economy: Georgians concerned about inflation, economy as midterms loom

Foreign policy: War in Iran creates another deep split among Georgia voters

Undecided voters: Georgia’s midterm voters are worlds apart. But neither group can decide.

Presidential approval: Georgia Republican voters are still all-in for Trump

PDF crosstabs: Democrats | Republicans

FAQ: How the AJC polls Georgia voters

Poll archive: View past AJC poll results

Among Republicans, Kennedy has portrayed himself as a business-friendly conservative who can get things done. Dolezal has used inflammatory social media posts and a Senate investigation of prominent Democrats Stacey Abrams and Fani Willis to pursue MAGA voters.

Clark has also portrayed himself as an outsider, while Gooch has blasted “woke liberals” and Tillery has touted his tax-cutting and budget experience.

With so many candidates fighting for votes, the race for lieutenant governor likely is headed for a runoff for one or both parties.

About the Author

David Wickert writes about the state budget, finance and voting issues. Previously, he covered local government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties. Before moving to Atlanta, he worked at newspapers in Illinois, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington.

More Stories

The Latest

brad bomb squad macon

Raffensperger campaign says threatening ‘manifesto’ received before Macon scare

Judge denies Fulton’s request for return of 2020 ballots seized in FBI raid

Fulton fights DOJ demand for election workers’ personal information

Keep Reading

Gwinnett Young Democrats: Why we won’t support this ex-Republican for governor

Gov. Brian Kemp bets his clout can lift Derek Dooley. The test is almost here.

Brian Kemp signs Georgia income, property tax cuts. Now comes the hard part.

Featured

Brant Frost IV

First Liberty founder pleads guilty in $140M fraud case

Supreme Court candidates sued the state in secret. A judge is keeping it that way.

AJC HER+STORY

She took over her dad’s construction firm and made it a key player in Atlanta