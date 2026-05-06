Interactive: What Georgia Democrats think about the top races and issues

“I’m a Georgia Voter” stickers are handed out during a special election for the House District 94 at Oak Road Lutheran Church on Tuesday, March, 10, 2025, in Lilburn. (Jason Getz/AJC)

A new AJC poll finds many Democratic primary voters are undecided but have strong opposition to Donald Trump.

A new AJC poll finds many Democratic primary voters are undecided but have strong opposition to Donald Trump.

With weeks until Election Day, a new poll from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows who is leading the big Democratic races and what voters think about the major issues facing the state.

The poll of 1,000 likely Democratic primary voters was conducted for the AJC on April 23-29 by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs. The margin of sampling error is 3.1 percentage points. The results were weighted to reflect the Democratic primary electorate based on race, sex, age and education.