Politics

Interactive: What Georgia Democrats think about the top races and issues

A new AJC poll finds many Democratic primary voters are undecided but have strong opposition to Donald Trump.
“I’m a Georgia Voter” stickers are handed out during a special election for the House District 94 at Oak Road Lutheran Church on Tuesday, March, 10, 2025, in Lilburn. (Jason Getz/AJC)
“I’m a Georgia Voter” stickers are handed out during a special election for the House District 94 at Oak Road Lutheran Church on Tuesday, March, 10, 2025, in Lilburn. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By and
43 minutes ago

With weeks until Election Day, a new poll from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows who is leading the big Democratic races and what voters think about the major issues facing the state.

The poll of 1,000 likely Democratic primary voters was conducted for the AJC on April 23-29 by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs. The margin of sampling error is 3.1 percentage points. The results were weighted to reflect the Democratic primary electorate based on race, sex, age and education.

About the Authors

Isaac Sabetai is an audience specialist with the state and federal politics team. He builds data visualizations and other projects that help explain what Georgia lawmakers are doing and how the state is or isn't changing.

Charles Minshew is the data editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

The Latest

Georgia polls

Interactive: What Georgia Republicans think about the top races and issues

44m ago
PATRICIA MURPHY

Georgia Republicans are trying to hold onto power. Trump isn’t helping.

2h ago

For undocumented immigrants, driving carries big risk of ICE arrest

Keep Reading

Interactive: What Georgia Republicans think about the top races and issues

44m ago

Georgia’s midterm voters are worlds apart. But neither group can decide.

Supreme Court voting decision may not alter Georgia midterms. But 2028?

Featured

Polling Trump GOP Numbers

Georgia Republican voters are still all-in for Trump

Want to work in Atlanta’s 5th tallest tower? Here’s what it will look like.

Hungry? Plan ahead. Delta to end snack, drink service on shorter flights.