Federal judge to unseal Justice Department case against Fulton County

U.S. District Court Judge J. P. Boulee, an appointee of President Donald Trump, issued the order in response to motions filed Wednesday by Fulton County to unseal the records related to the Jan. 28 FBI raid on an election operations center on Campbellton Fairburn Road.
CNN, The Associated Press and other media organizations on Friday filed a separate motion to intervene in the case. Media groups, including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, have sought access to the affidavit that formed the legal justification for the criminal warrant authorizing the raid.
The county asked the court to return the seized ballots and election materials, arguing that the Justice Department disregarded “multiple Fourth Amendment rights” by apparently relying on disproven theories of fraud in the election.
“Claims that the 2020 election results were fraudulent or otherwise invalid have been exhaustively reviewed and, without exception, refuted,” the motion states.
In a separate motion the county contended that unsealing the files would not harm the case or “promote public scandal.”
“In fact, the search and seizure of Fulton County’s election materials, without disclosure of the underlying supposed justification, only serve to create greater outrage and confusion,” the county argued.
For years, Trump and his supporters claimed, without evidence, that widespread election fraud cost him the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden. The president pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to win. Fulton County, the state’s most populous county, lies at the center of many of those claims.
Since the FBI seizure, Trump’s rhetoric has only grown more aggressive. The president has suggested that Republicans should nationalize elections or take over administering elections in 15 states.
“The Republicans ought to nationalize the voting,” Trump said on former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino’s podcast last week. He later repeated that sentiment in public comments.
The warrant cites two criminal statutes. One law requires the county to hold on to election records for at least 22 months after a federal election. Another law prohibits coercion in the voting process and knowingly tabulating fraudulent ballots.
Legal experts have contemplated what federal crimes could be prosecuted with five-year-old documents that wouldn’t fall outside the statute of limitations.
“The only thing they could successfully prosecute would be if they had evidence that somebody had tossed something out after 2020, not any misconduct in 2020 itself,” said Justin Levitt, a law professor at Loyola Marymount University Law School and voting rights expert.