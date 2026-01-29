Politics Here’s what we know so far about the FBI’s raid of Fulton County election hub A quick rundown of this week’s stunning turn of events. FBI agents appear at Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center in Union City on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, as the FBI conducts a raid. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

What happened? Federal agents on Wednesday descended on Fulton County’s election operations center to execute what an FBI spokesman called a “court-ordered activity.” The 600,000-square-foot elections hub in south Fulton is used for voting and county election board meetings. It also houses documents from 2020, including the physical ballots cast by voters, which have been kept under a court-ordered seal because of pending litigation.

A team of FBI agents scoured the building over the course of several hours. Agents could be seen loading hundreds of boxes into large trucks behind the facility. An FBI agent brings boxes of evidence into a truck at Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center in Union City on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, as the FBI conducts a raid. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Did the FBI have a warrant? Yes. It was signed by U.S. Magistrate Court Judge Catherine Salinas. A former head of the Atlanta Legal Aid Society, Salinas has been on the bench since 2015, appointed twice by a panel of U.S. District Court judges.

The federal prosecutor listed on the warrant is Thomas Albus, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri. It is unclear why Albus, a recently confirmed appointee of Donald Trump, is involved but Theodore Hertzberg, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, is not named in the document.

What are they looking for? In the warrant, federal officials said they were seeking the following Fulton County records: Physical ballots from the 2020 general election, in-person, absentee and other ballots and absentee ballot envelopes.

Tabulator tapes for every voting machine used.

Ballot images produced during the original ballot count beginning on Nov. 3, 2020.

Voter rolls from the 2020 general election from absentee, early voting, in person, and any other voter roll. What are the alleged crimes? Two federal statutes are listed in the warrant. One requires that officials to maintain election records for 22 months. The other outlaws willfully defrauding voters by counting ballots known to be fraudulent. It’s notable that the election was more than five years ago, which would put it outside the five-year statute of limitations which overs most federal crimes. Why is this happening now? Since his 2020 loss in Georgia to Democrat Joe Biden, Trump has continued to insist — without evidence — that the election was rigged. His reelection in 2024 reinvigorated conspiracy theories, as Trump has used his expansive executive branch powers and willing allies to pursue his grievances. Georgia’s State Election Board and the U.S. Department of Justice both issued subpoenas last year to seek access to the 2020 records. Those are being litigated. What is Fulton County saying? Fulton County officials called the raid alarming and defended the integrity of the records. County Commission Chair Robb Pitts said he was confident the ballots were “safe and secure” in the facility. He’s worried about what happens if they are in federal custody.