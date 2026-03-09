The impact of the Iran war on gas prices in metro Atlanta

Prices at the pump in metro Atlanta and across Georgia have soared since the start of the war with Iran at the end of February.
The United States is a top producer of oil and has reduced its dependence on Middle Eastern oil over the years. Still, the Persian Gulf region is a major producer for the globe, and the turmoil has sent crude prices soaring.
The conflict has largely shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a geographical chokepoint that connects the Gulf region to the rest of the world.
Here’s the latest on average fuel prices per gallon, according to AAA. (Editor’s note: This story will be updated daily, and prices are rounded.):
Metro Atlanta
Regular unleaded average price
- In metro Atlanta: $3.28
- Yesterday: $3.28
- A week ago: $2.84
- A month ago: $2.67
- One year ago: $2.96
- In metro Atlanta: $4.79
- Yesterday: $4.69
- A week ago: $3.64
- A month ago: $3.49
- One year ago: $3.64
Georgia
Regular unleaded average price
- =In Georgia: $3.23
- Yesterday: $3.23
- A week ago: $2.81
- A month ago: $2.66
- A year ago: $2.91
Diesel average price
- In Georgia: $4.72
- Yesterday: $4.64
- A week ago: $3.62
- A month ago: $3.46
- A year ago: $3.59