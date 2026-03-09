The impact of the Iran war on gas prices in metro Atlanta

Gas prices typically go up in the spring thanks to rising demand and fuel companies switching to summer blends. The Iran war, however, has sent prices at the pump surging. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2024)

The conflict in the Middle East has sent the price of crude oil soaring and largely shut down traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key seaway for tankers.

Prices at the pump in metro Atlanta and across Georgia have soared since the start of the war with Iran at the end of February.

The United States is a top producer of oil and has reduced its dependence on Middle Eastern oil over the years. Still, the Persian Gulf region is a major producer for the globe, and the turmoil has sent crude prices soaring.