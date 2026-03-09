Business

The impact of the Iran war on gas prices in metro Atlanta

The conflict in the Middle East has sent the price of crude oil soaring and largely shut down traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key seaway for tankers.
Gas prices typically go up in the spring thanks to rising demand and fuel companies switching to summer blends. The Iran war, however, has sent prices at the pump surging. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2024)
By
12 minutes ago

Prices at the pump in metro Atlanta and across Georgia have soared since the start of the war with Iran at the end of February.

The United States is a top producer of oil and has reduced its dependence on Middle Eastern oil over the years. Still, the Persian Gulf region is a major producer for the globe, and the turmoil has sent crude prices soaring.

The conflict has largely shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a geographical chokepoint that connects the Gulf region to the rest of the world.

Here’s the latest on average fuel prices per gallon, according to AAA. (Editor’s note: This story will be updated daily, and prices are rounded.):

Metro Atlanta

Regular unleaded average price

Diesel average price

Georgia

Regular unleaded average price

Diesel average price

Source: AAA

About the Author

J. Scott Trubey is the senior editor over business, climate and environment coverage at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He previously served as a business reporter for the AJC covering banking, real estate and economic development. He joined the AJC in 2010.

