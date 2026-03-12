As World Cup approaches, Atlanta looks back 30 years for inspiration
Downtown business and civic leaders see only one comparison for what the World Cup might mean for Atlanta. It’s the Centennial Olympic Games.
Wearing a hat featuring 1996 Olympics mascot Izzy, A.J. Robinson speaks during the Central Atlanta Progress and Atlanta Downtown Improvement District annual meeting and awards celebration Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta. Robinson is president of both organizations. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
That’s what A.J. Robinson, effectively the lead spokesperson for downtown Atlanta, asked more than 850 Georgia leaders Wednesday. His question aimed to convey the gravity of what lies ahead for Atlanta in fewer than 100 days, and the hat he wore alluded to the answer.
The World Cup will dominate downtown from June 15 through July 15 when Atlanta plays host to eight matches, including a semifinal. The last time Atlanta was hoisted onto the international stage in this fashion was the Centennial Olympics Games 30 years ago, hence Robison’s question and the “Izzy” mascot hat he proudly wore.
“Without the Atlanta Olympics, Centennial Park could still be the site of an old industrial belting company,” said Robinson, president and CEO of downtown civic organization Central Atlanta Progress. He said the Olympics “were sparks for the amazing entertainment district we now enjoy.”
Billy Payne (center) accepts the Dan & Tally Sweat Lifetime Achievement Award during the Central Atlanta Progress and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District annual meeting & awards celebration Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta. Payne was instrumental in the city hosting the 1996 Olympics. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Central Atlanta Progress packed the Georgia Aquarium ballroom Wednesday for its annual meeting, which highlighted the sense of Olympic deja vu Atlanta leaders aim to create during the World Cup. The city estimates more than 300,000 international travelers will visit Atlanta during the summer festivities, bringing tourism and potential spillover investment with them.
“Sports events are more about the impact outside the stadiums, outside the venues,” said Dan Corso, president of Atlanta Sports Council. “It’s about the buildup and the excitement the city has and feels when we’re hosting an event.”
Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during the Central Atlanta Progress and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District annual meeting & awards celebration Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
In their speeches, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Gov. Brian Kemp echoed the same message. They said the city — and state — are prepared for the masses and attention, especially regarding security.
“As we prepare to host FIFA World Cup, every visitor will walk into our streets and feel safer,” Dickens said. “They’re going to see a stronger Atlanta.”
As the epicenter of a metro area with more than 6 million people, downtown Atlanta will face a lot of pressure and scrutiny. City leaders have had years to prepare, and they said that work has already had tangible results.
Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said public safety initiatives contributed to homicides dropping by 42% citywide in 2025 compared with the year prior. In Zone 5, which includes downtown, that figure decreased 83%.
Marcus Mister, vice president of operations for the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District, listed off several stats focused on making the area more beautiful and welcoming. He said last year more than 3 million pounds of trash were collected, 320,000 gallons of water were used to pressure-wash sidewalks and hundreds of yards of iron fencing were repaired and painted.
“We’re putting a fresh coat of paint on everything in sight,” he said.
The city’s efforts also all aimed to be uniquely Atlanta-centric, co-opting the “Atlanta Influences Everything” mindset.
Dickens referenced the city-owned and privately operated downtown grocery store Azalea Fresh Market. He also listed off several buildings that are being converted into mixed-income housing, iterating upon an affordable housing model often called the “Atlanta model.”
Because of the lofty promises, several watchdog groups have said they’ll be monitoring whether small businesses benefit from the World Cup festivities. Atlanta’s track record during the Olympics was mixed.
In a joke that engaged the crowd, Robinson suggested various Atlanta iconography that could cover up the Mercedes-Benz logo on its namesake stadium during the World Cup — a requirement by FIFA for sponsorship reasons.
As options, he offered up a golden chicken wing; smothered and covered Waffle House hash browns; the MARTA bus that became a meme by blocking the Georgia Dome’s implosion; and a bottle of Magic City’s lemon pepper seasoning. (The last one was especially poignant, given the canceled promotion between the Atlanta Hawks and the famed strip club.)
Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.
