Business As World Cup approaches, Atlanta looks back 30 years for inspiration Downtown business and civic leaders see only one comparison for what the World Cup might mean for Atlanta. It’s the Centennial Olympic Games. Wearing a hat featuring 1996 Olympics mascot Izzy, A.J. Robinson speaks during the Central Atlanta Progress and Atlanta Downtown Improvement District annual meeting and awards celebration Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta. Robinson is president of both organizations. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Raise your hand if you were born before 1996. That’s what A.J. Robinson, effectively the lead spokesperson for downtown Atlanta, asked more than 850 Georgia leaders Wednesday. His question aimed to convey the gravity of what lies ahead for Atlanta in fewer than 100 days, and the hat he wore alluded to the answer.

Billy Payne (center) accepts the Dan & Tally Sweat Lifetime Achievement Award during the Central Atlanta Progress and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District annual meeting & awards celebration Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta. Payne was instrumental in the city hosting the 1996 Olympics. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Central Atlanta Progress packed the Georgia Aquarium ballroom Wednesday for its annual meeting, which highlighted the sense of Olympic deja vu Atlanta leaders aim to create during the World Cup. The city estimates more than 300,000 international travelers will visit Atlanta during the summer festivities, bringing tourism and potential spillover investment with them. “Sports events are more about the impact outside the stadiums, outside the venues,” said Dan Corso, president of Atlanta Sports Council. “It’s about the buildup and the excitement the city has and feels when we’re hosting an event.” Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during the Central Atlanta Progress and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District annual meeting & awards celebration Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) In their speeches, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Gov. Brian Kemp echoed the same message. They said the city — and state — are prepared for the masses and attention, especially regarding security. “As we prepare to host FIFA World Cup, every visitor will walk into our streets and feel safer,” Dickens said. “They’re going to see a stronger Atlanta.”

RELATED With World Cup knocking, homeless camp cleanup proceeds at downtown’s doorstep As the epicenter of a metro area with more than 6 million people, downtown Atlanta will face a lot of pressure and scrutiny. City leaders have had years to prepare, and they said that work has already had tangible results. Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said public safety initiatives contributed to homicides dropping by 42% citywide in 2025 compared with the year prior. In Zone 5, which includes downtown, that figure decreased 83%. Marcus Mister, vice president of operations for the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District, listed off several stats focused on making the area more beautiful and welcoming. He said last year more than 3 million pounds of trash were collected, 320,000 gallons of water were used to pressure-wash sidewalks and hundreds of yards of iron fencing were repaired and painted. “We’re putting a fresh coat of paint on everything in sight,” he said. The city’s efforts also all aimed to be uniquely Atlanta-centric, co-opting the “Atlanta Influences Everything” mindset.