‘Politically Georgia’ podcast: Faith and the ballot

On Thursday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution senior political reporter Greg Bluestein is joined by AJC Washington bureau chief Tia Mitchell for a look at how faith continues to shape politics in Georgia, from the U.S. Senate contest to a crowded congressional race in northwest Georgia.
They begin with U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s reflections on how his pastoral role informs his views on policy, power and political responsibility. Warnock, a Democrat from Atlanta, is also senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.
Then the duo crosses the aisle for an interview with pastor Tom Gray, a Republican candidate in the race to succeed Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. Gray argues that conservative politics are rooted in biblical principles and should guide government decision-making.
“Here’s where I also believe that my candidacy brings a unique perspective and what forms my political views as a conservative. I mean, taking care of the poor, helping our fellow man, that is absolutely central to who we are as Americans. What it means to be a Christian, living as a member of society,” Graysaid.
“The difference would be, in my view, versus pastor Warnock’s view, would be who is best suited to meet the needs of the poor,” he said. “And it’s, in my view, it’s not the government.”
Natalie Mendenhall is an award-winning producer for the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She also steps in front of the mic, creating compelling segments for the show. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.
