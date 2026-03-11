Politics Second state lawmaker pleads guilty to pandemic unemployment fraud State Rep. Dexter Sharper resigned from his post on Monday. Rep. Dexter Sharper, D-Valdosta, appears in the House of Representatives in Atlanta on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. Sharper pleaded guilty Wed. March 11 to lying to the government to receive unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Former state Rep. Dexter Sharper pleaded guilty Wednesday to lying to the government to receive unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, making him the second Democratic legislator to do so this year. The decision in federal district court in Atlanta comes days after the Valdosta Democrat sent a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp resigning his House seat.

“After careful reflection and consideration with my family and counsel, I believe this decision is in the best interest of my constituents, the House, and the State of Georgia as I prepare to resolve a pending legal matter,” he wrote in his letter to Kemp. RELATED Third Georgia House Democrat charged with unemployment fraud Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia charged Sharper in January, accusing him of fraudulently receiving nearly $14,000 in unemployment benefits from April 2020 to May 2021. Throughout that period, Sharper claimed to be unable to work for his party rental business and earned no money, according to federal prosecutors. But they say Sharper was earning money from that business, his salary as a legislator and occasionally as a musician. Assistant U.S. Attorney Garrett L. Bradford said the government is recommending Sharper pay $10,096 in restitution and an additional $100 administrative fee.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark H. Cohen scheduled a sentencing date for July 21.

After the Wednesday hearing, Sharper told reporters that he loves the constituents he served for years as a legislator. The case is part of a crackdown by the federal government on pandemic unemployment fraud against government officials. So far, three Democratic Georgia legislators have been targeted. In January, former state Rep. Karen Bennett pleaded guilty in federal court to a similar charge. RELATED Former state lawmaker pleads guilty to pandemic unemployment fraud Prosecutors suggested the Stone Mountain Democrat should pay back all the money she improperly accumulated, in addition to administrative fees. The government did not request that Bennett serve jail time. U.S. District Court Judge Eleanor Ross set an April 15 sentencing date. Before charges were announced, Bennett resigned from her seat in the General Assembly.