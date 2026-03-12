Metro Atlanta She won control of infamous Confederate shop in court. Then, she died. Fate of divisive Civil War store still in flux after legal battle. The controversial Civil War store in downtown Kennesaw has been the subject of intense debate in the increasingly diverse city. But since Myers' death and the store's abrupt closure last year, the Confederate flags that flew from the second story for decades have since removed. File photo. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The controversial Confederate store in the heart of downtown Kennesaw could have yet another new owner following the death of the longtime proprietor’s sister this month. Janice Bagwell, the sister of Dent “Wildman” Myers, was given control of the Civil War shop in February following a lengthy legal battle with the store’s manager over Myers’ estate.

But Bagwell died March 3, her attorney, Ted Silverbach, said in a court filing this week. Now, the attorney said Myers’ estate should go to Tabitha Popphan, Bagwell’s daughter and sole beneficiary. RELATED Wildman’s sister gets Civil War shop, ending fight over late owner’s estate Popphan, who works at Truett McConnell University, declined to comment Wednesday morning. In an affidavit signed Tuesday, Popphan said she is the executrix of her late mother’s estate and that she is prepared to take over the living trust set up by her late uncle. Dent 'Wildman' Myers, a well known gun enthusiast in Kennesaw, died four years ago at age 90. (Calvin Cruce/AJC staff 1990)

What that means for the fate of the Civil War shop that was a fixture of downtown Kennesaw for more than five decades is still unclear, City Manager Jeff Drobney said.

“We’re still waiting to see what happens,” he said. “It’s in flux, obviously … and I assume any legal steps will take some time.” City leaders have spent years trying to improve Kennesaw’s downtown district and attract new businesses. The area is now full of restaurants, apartments and mixed-use developments, a major transformation from what it looked like 20 years ago. Drobney said the city is gearing up for its spring concert series at its amphitheater across the street, and Reformation Brewery is looking to open a new location next door to the shop that could draw large crowds on nights and weekends. Meanwhile, the city’s development authority is seeking to sell an adjacent three-story property that long housed a local hardware store next to Myers’ shop. Exterior of Wildman's Civil War Surplus in Kennesaw on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Councilman James “Doc” Eaton resigned from Kennesaw City Council Tuesday over the reopening of Wildman’s Civil War shop. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Myers’ Civil War surplus store had been a source of controversy and protests for decades in the growing suburban city. The rebel flags that hung for years off the red brick building are no longer there, but Myers’ shuttered shop is still chock full of hats, buttons, Confederate belt buckles and other Civil War memorabilia. A local gun shop next door is now the building’s only active tenant. On Wednesday afternoon, the area was full of people enjoying the spring weather. Some locals dined on restaurant patios while others took midday strolls in the warm sunshine. Several people who just moved to the area said they were unaware of Myers’ shop or any of the controversy surrounding it. But others said they believe it’s time for the city to move on. “It’s been here way too long,” said Jess Urbanski, who grew up in the area and attended Harrison High School. “It’s kept Kennesaw in the past and I think it needs to go.”

The 32-year-old lives in Dallas now and was visiting town. She said Wildman’s shop “kept racism in the South,” and that she’s surprised it stayed open as long as it did. Kennesaw resident Renfort Broadway, who was out for a lunchtime walk with his wife and the couple’s Labrador, said the city is far more diverse now than it was decades ago. “I feel like there shouldn’t be a place for it, just because there’s a lot of different cultures out here,” said Broadway, who is Black. “ I feel like that’s something that really needs to be let go.” RELATED Fate of Confederate souvenir store in limbo amid legal battle over estate Broadway, who works as a sales representative, said he’s driven past the shop for years and seen the Confederate flags hanging off the second-story balcony. “I was like, ‘why do they have that up?’” said Broadway, who grew up in Paulding County. “I feel like there’s no need because everywhere else is very welcoming.”