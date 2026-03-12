David Pollack announces his wife is cancer-free 1 year after brain surgery

David Pollack is considered a Georgia legend and one of the biggest voices in college football media.
Yet Pollack used his platform on Thursday to announce some truly wonderful news, as Pollack shared that his wife, Lindsey, is cancer-free.
David Pollack is considered a Georgia legend and one of the biggest voices in college football media.
Yet Pollack used his platform on Thursday to announce some truly wonderful news, as Pollack shared that his wife, Lindsey, is cancer-free.
“We’re a year into a battle that wasn’t always pretty, and sometimes really scary,” Pollack said in a post on X. “But we are thankful to be cancer-free. We are thankful for Heavenly grace. All glory to God for being with us every step of the way.”
Last March, David Pollack shared that Lindsey had been diagnosed with brain cancer and had surgery in an attempt to remove the tumor. Pollack’s post on Thursday comes exactly one year after Lindsey’s surgery.
Pollack was a standout defensive player for Georgia from 2001 through 2004. During his time in Athens, he was a three-time All-American. The only players in school history to accomplish that feat are Herschel Walker and Brock Bowers.
Pollack went on to be a first-round pick for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2005, but his playing career ended one year later because of a neck injury. Once his playing career was over, Pollack found success as a broadcaster, working with ESPN’s “College GameDay.”
Pollack has been a fixture around the Georgia program, whether Kirby Smart or Mark Richt was running the program. Pollack and his family also run the Pollack Family Foundation, which aims to “Positively impact communities through empowering families in Athens and the Greater Atlanta area by providing for basic needs and opportunities to flourish.”
Since leaving ESPN, Pollack has started his own podcast, “See Ball, Get Ball.” Pollack was one of the first in the national media to raise alarms about Georgia’s lack of pass rush last season, something that proved to be a season-long issue.
As much as David Pollack is valued for his thoughts on college football, the news on Lindsey Pollack is something every college football fan can celebrate.