Georgia Bulldogs David Pollack announces his wife is cancer-free 1 year after brain surgery ‘All glory to God for being with us every step of the way,’ former Georgia standout posts. Bulldogs great and College Football Hall of Famer David Pollack (left), shown here with his family along the sidelines of Sanford Stadium during a UGA home game, was a standout defensive player for Georgia from 2001 through 2004. (Courtesy of the Pollack family from UGA Athletics)

David Pollack is considered a Georgia legend and one of the biggest voices in college football media. Yet Pollack used his platform on Thursday to announce some truly wonderful news, as Pollack shared that his wife, Lindsey, is cancer-free.

“We’re a year into a battle that wasn’t always pretty, and sometimes really scary,” Pollack said in a post on X. “But we are thankful to be cancer-free. We are thankful for Heavenly grace. All glory to God for being with us every step of the way.” RELATED From 2025: Georgia legend David Pollack asks for prayers as wife battles brain cancer Last March, David Pollack shared that Lindsey had been diagnosed with brain cancer and had surgery in an attempt to remove the tumor. Pollack’s post on Thursday comes exactly one year after Lindsey’s surgery. Pollack was a standout defensive player for Georgia from 2001 through 2004. During his time in Athens, he was a three-time All-American. The only players in school history to accomplish that feat are Herschel Walker and Brock Bowers.