News Kick It: A burning question, answered Plus: Schedule review, tourist attractions

By AJ Willingham 29 minutes ago Share

Bienvenidos, soccer fans! Sorry to all of the Spanish speakers for saying “soccer.” Welcome back to Kick It, the AJC’s newsletter for all things World Cup. We’re getting mighty close, so today we’ll drill down on some planning particulars and finally settle the question that’s been bugging all of us for, well, ever. Let’s get to it.

ATLANTA’S WORLD CUP COUNTDOWN: 25 DAYS Ooh, it's happening! Mercedes-Benz stadium got some new duds before it transformers into "Atlanta Stadium" for the World Cup. Less than a month?! Is anyone else feeling kind of panicky? I’m not even going to a game! Here’s a quick recap of the Atlanta match dates, as well as the dates for some of the big city-backed World Cup events: June 11: The FIFA Fan Festival begins in Centennial Olympic Park. It runs through July 15 with some off days, so be sure to check. It’s free, but get tickets here.

The FIFA Fan Festival begins in Centennial Olympic Park. It runs through July 15 with some off days, so be sure to check. It’s free, but get tickets here. June 12: The World Cup officially “begins” with the All-Star Opening Ceremony in Los Angeles.

The World Cup officially “begins” with the All-Star Opening Ceremony in Los Angeles. June 14: The Atlanta Cultural Exchange, a multidimensional exhibit of music, culture, fashion and more, opens at the CTR in downtown, very close to Atlanta Stadium.

The Atlanta Cultural Exchange, a multidimensional exhibit of music, culture, fashion and more, opens at the CTR in downtown, very close to Atlanta Stadium. June 15: Spain v. Cape Verde (Group Stage)

Spain v. Cape Verde (Group Stage) June 18: South Africa vs. Czechia (Group Stage)

South Africa vs. Czechia (Group Stage) June 21: Spain v. Saudi Arabia (Group Stage)

Spain v. Saudi Arabia (Group Stage) June 24: Morocco v. Haiti (Group Stage)

Morocco v. Haiti (Group Stage) June 27: Uzbekistan v. DR Congo (Group Stage)

Uzbekistan v. DR Congo (Group Stage) July 1: Round of 32 match

Round of 32 match July 7: Round of 16 match

Round of 16 match July 14: Last day of The Atlanta Cultural Exchange

Last day of The Atlanta Cultural Exchange July 15: Semifinals, last day of FIFA Fan Festival Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

ARE THESE ICONIC ATLANTA EXPERIENCES WORTH IT OR NAH? The Fountain of Rings at Centennial Olympic Park got a $3.5 million renovation updating the fountain show with new songs, new pumps and new technology. It's always a great choice.

Whether you’re going to a game or just taking the time to see Atlanta through new eyes, you may be tempted to try some super touristy things during the World Cup, just for the fun of it. Everyone’s different, so none of this is gospel. But if you want some bona fide Atlanta opinions ... 😍 Yeah! The Beltline, Ponce City Market, Piedmont Park If you have friends in town and want to show them a cool corner of the city, this is your one-stop shop. You could spend all day (and plenty of money) eating unique foods and shopping at cute stores in Ponce City Market, but a nice stroll or ride on the adjacent Beltline takes you right to the crown jewel of Atlanta’s parks. 😐 Eh: SkyView Atlanta If you’ve been on a Ferris wheel, you’ve been on a Ferris wheel. The one in Centennial Park is a nice one, sure, with enclosed cars and everything. Just don’t get to thinking about what people have gotten up to in said enclosed cars. 😍 Yeah! The Battery ATL The area around Truist Park (might as well catch a Braves game, too!) has great food, live music venues and places for walking, talking, gawking and sitting. Big downside: It’s not accessible by rail, and is quite a haul by bus. 😐 Eh: Georgia Aquarium Our team was split on this one. It’s great for kids, and is a beautiful facility. However, the aquarium can get incredibly crowded and expensive. If you go, do some extra planning, hunt down discounts, allow plenty of time to get there and don’t skimp on the mood-stabilizing prescription drugs

😍 Yeah! Live music I love to slip in a concert or show when I travel to another city, and I mean, c’mon. It’s Atlanta. We know what we’re doing, music-wise. Some iconic places to research: Eddie’s Attic

The Tabernacle

Variety Playhouse

Chastain Park Amphitheater 😐 Eh: World of Coke This is another one that’s pretty good for kids, but unless you’re a Coke or history die-hard it’s fine to skip if you have other things on your list. 😍 Yeah! The Atlanta History Center, National Civil Rights Museum If you’re looking for history, the AHC is celebrating its centennial with all kinds of cool exhibits, and it’s situated on a pretty piece of property. You can also visit the Swan House, which is used in a lot of movies. The Civil Rights Museum downtown just got a makeover, and is a must-visit for Atlantans and tourists alike. As one of our team members said, “I got chills.” MORE OFF-THE-BEATEN PATH SUGGESTIONS Beauty, history and great views come together at Oakland Cemetery.

🪩 For the adults: Yes, Atlanta is known for its adult entertainment venues. I don’t know if, journalistically, we should recommend any. However, another newsletter team member who shall remain nameless recommended the Clermont Lounge “as a bizarre-o sort of out-of-body experience, not a strip club.” We’ll take his word. 👻 For spooky times: Atlanta’s historic Oakland Cemetery is part history, part hallowed ground, and part beautiful park. They do tours and other gatherings, and it scratches that “undeniably Atlanta” itch while still being a little different. 🧇 For a glimpse of a different dimension: Any given Waffle House at 3 a.m. Honestly, this is probably the most Atlanta suggestion on the list. HALFTIME QUIZ! About how long is a FIFA regulation soccer pitch (field)? Answer in Match Notes. WHY DO WE CALL IT SOCCER, ANYWAY? Let’s settle this once and for all, so when non-Americans razz us about it we can at least have an explanation. For the purposes of this bit, I will also use the term football. Fair warning, it’s a little humiliating.

It’s actually the Brits’ fault In the UK in the 1800s, football actually meant two things: There was rugby football, what we know as rugby; and association football, which we know as European/everywhere-but-America football. To differentiate the sports, some people called rugby “ruggers” and association football ... ... assoccer. (Like as in association? Assoc ... you get it. Mercifully, it was shortened further to just “soccer.”)

Meanwhile, in the U.S., a third type of football was taking off: gridiron football. Because we don’t posses the whimsical wordsmithery of our trans-Atlantic cousins, we didn’t call it “gridders” or “griddly-doo” or whatever. We were sensible and called it, simply, football. The existing “soccer” term was a fine second choice for the other sport. Now you know, and you never have to feel bad about it again. MORE THINGS TO KNOW 🏢 Part of The Center, the new public space in the old CNN building downtown, is now open. This is where the Atlanta Cultural Exchange will set up shop during the World Cup. It’s also one of the closest readily-accessible places with air conditioning around Atlanta Stadium. 💃🏽 The Americanization of the World Cup is complete. FIFA announced a Super Bowl-style World Cup final halftime show featuring Shakira, Madonna and BTS. OK, that lineup sounds amazing. 🎥 Another immersive World Cup experience is coming to Atlanta. Cosm, a 70,000-square-foot entertainment venue downtown with planetarium-like immersive views, will showcase more than 40 games during the tournament.